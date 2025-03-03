Vancouver Whitecaps 2–1 LA Galaxy: Player Ratings as MLS Cup Champions Struggle Against Upstart Whitecaps
The Vancouver Whitecaps kept things rolling on Saturday, defeating the reigning MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy for their second win of the season.
Brian White scored Vancouver's winning goal in the 87th minute, heading home a cross from Pedro Vite. Sam Adekugbe opened the scoring early in the match, slotting home his chance in the third minute for the 1–0 lead. However, he left the game due to a significant injury.
It was Vancouver’s third win in eight days, after beating the Portland Timbers 4–1 in their MLS season opener and coming out with a 2–0 Concacaf Champions Cup victory against Costa Rica’s Saprissa midweek.
The Galaxy got their first goal of 2025 in the 39th minute through Gabriel Pec, the lone fit “Killa Ps,” from one of the best MLS attacking trios from their 2024 MLS Cup-winning season.
The win marked Vancouver’s first home opener win since 2018. Alongside LAFC and the San Jose Earthquakes, Vancouver is one of three undefeated teams in the MLS Western Conference. The Galaxy continued their struggles, adding a second loss after losing 2–0 to expansion side San Diego FC on the opening weekend.
LA are one of three teams in MLS with two losses after two games. Here are the player ratings for both teams from Saturday’s clash.
LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-4-2)
Players
Ratings
GK: Novak Micovic
6.9/10
LB: John Nelson
5.8/10
CB: Mathias Jørgensen
6.4/10
CB: Maya Yoshida
6.4/10
RB: Carlos Garces
6.6/10
LM: Diego Fagundez
6.0/10
CM: Edwin Cerrillo
6.1/10
CM: Elijah Wynder
6.6/10
RM: Gabriel Pec
7.1/10
ST: Miguel Berry
7.1/10
ST: Lucas Sanabria
6.3/10
SUB: Julian Aude (45' for Garces)
6.110
SUB: Christian Ramirez (71' for Berry)
6.2/10
SUB: Marco Reus (71' for Wynder)
6.3/10
SUB: Isaiah Parente (75' for Sanabria)
6.6/10
SUB: Harbor Miller (90' for Nelson)
N/A
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Player Ratings vs LA Galaxy (4-3-3)
Players
Ratings
GK: Yohei Takaoka
6.8/10
LB: Sam Adekugbe
7.7/10
CB: Tristan Blackmon
7.5/10
CB: Ranko Veselinović
7.3/10
RB: Mathías Laborda
7.5/10
LM: Sebastian Berhalter
7.3/10
CM: Andrés Cubas
7.4/10
RM: Pedro Vite
8.1/10
LW: Ryan Gauld
7.3/10
ST: Brian White
7.8/10
RW: Jayden Nelson
7.0/10
SUB: Edier Ocampo (32' for Adekugbe)
7.1/10
SUB: Ali Ahmed (62' for Nelson)
6.6/10
SUB: J.C. Ngando (62' for Berhalter)
6.5/10
SUB: Daniel Rios (86' for Gauld)
N/A