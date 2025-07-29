Vancouver Whitecaps ‘Finalizing’ Huge Deal for Thomas Muller
The Vancouver Whitecaps are nearing a deal to sign former Bayern Munich player Thomas Müller after reaching a principle agreement for the player’s discovery rights, reports have confirmed.
According to Transfermarkt, a breakthrough was reached Monday between the Canadian MLS side and FC Cincinnati who held Müller’s discovery rights. GIVEMESPORT add the agreement sees Cincinnati acquire around $400,000 in GAM (General Allocated Money) in the deal.
Wages were seemingly a hold-up in conversations with clubs, as well as Cincinnati’s inability to use a Designated Player slot in their pursuit of the German.
Müller won't be a DP this season, but is expected to become one in 2026 for Vancouver Whitecaps.
Once confirmed, Müller would become the second high-profile German midfielder to move to MLS in recent memory. Marco Reus joined LA Galaxy last season, helping Greg Vanney’s side to MLS Cup glory. Müller looks set to have the same impact in a Whitecaps team that is one point off the top spot in the Western Conference and five points overall off the Supporters’ Shield race, the award for the team that finishes with the most points in MLS.
Vancouver notably dispatched Inter Miami earlier in the season in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. Jesper Sørensen’s side lost in the final to Liga MX’s Cruz Azul.
Müller hinted following the end of his Bayern Munich contract that he would be heading oversees for the next journey in his playing career. The 35-year-old played his final game for the Bavarian giants in the FIFA Club World Cup, losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals. The German departs having won 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies. He made 756 appearances for the club, scoring 250 goals and providing 276 assists.
LAFC were seemingly interested in Müller but have pivoted to Tottenham star Son Heung-min.