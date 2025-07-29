Thomas Frank Drops Unexpected Son Heung-min Hint Amid LAFC Talks
Tottenham Hotspur coach Thomas Frank has given no indication that he believes Son Heung-min will imminently leave the club, amid strong links to LAFC this summer.
LAFC have been reported to be progressing in talks to sign Son, who succeeded Hugo Lloris as Spurs captain in 2023. But when Frank made an appearance on US-based Men in Blazers, he spoke as though the plan is for the South Korean icon to remain, and gave nothing away if a transfer is close.
“I think first and foremost, Son’s legacy here is remarkable. He’s been a fantastic player for Tottenham, he is a fantastic player for Tottenham,” Frank said.
“I see a player that that can play a very good role here next season. He’s come in [for pre-season], very good mindset, trained very hard, pushed the players. So I’m excited about it.”
It has been suggested that Tottenham won’t stand in Son’s way and the decision will be his alone.
But no definitive update is expected to come before Spurs face Newcastle United in a friendly in Son’s native South Korea on Sunday. He is a huge marketing draw and, in addition to being a Tottenham legend, his presence makes such opportunities possible and more lucrative.
With Son easily the biggest name in Asian football, Spurs have played four times in South Korea in recent summers—twice each in 2022 and 2024—as well as several other friendlies in China, Singapore and Japan, going back to 2019.
Since joining Spurs in 2015, Son, now 33, has scored 173 goals in 454 appearances. He is fifth on the club’s all-time top scorers—the only foreign player among the top 10—and seventh on the appearances list, not far behind Glenn Hoddle.