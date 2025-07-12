Report: Victor Osimhen's €75 Million Asking Price Met by Two Clubs
Napoli have received two bids for striker Victor Osimhen which meet their asking price for the wantaway striker, according to reports.
Osimhen saw a potential move to Chelsea fall through last summer, prompting a season-long loan to Galatasaray which yielded 37 goals and eight assists in just 41 games across all competitions.
A number of Premier League sides have considered moves for Osimhen this summer. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United were all heavily linked with the Nigeria international earlier this year, but all three appear to have moved in different directions.
That has opened the door for Galatasaray to retain Osimhen. Fabrizio Romano reports a new bid matching Napoli's €75 million ($87.7 million asking price has been tabled—comprised of €40 million up front and €35 million in two further instalments.
Matteo Moretto adds that a late rival bid has been submitted by long-term admirers Al Hilal. Osimhen was also targeted by Saudi Arabia last summer and, at one point, was seen as his most likely destination due to Osimhen’s hefty wage demands.
Crucially, neither bid formally triggers Osimhen’s €75 million release clause. Al Hilal have proposed splitting the fee up into two payments, while Galatasaray’s offer includes three payments stretched out until 2027.
As a result, Napoli still have the power to accept or reject either offer. Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is known to be holding firm on his asking price and turned down a marginally inferior offer from Galatasaray in recent days.
Earlier this summer, it was reported that Osimhen was not looking to move to Saudi Arabia, instead favouring a move to an elite side in Europe. The Premier League was even touted as a dream destination for the 26-year-old but offers from England have not arrived.
As a result, Osimhen is thought to be open to remaining with Galatasaray, but the biggest stumbling block is Napoli’s asking price. If De Laurentiis continues to demand full payment of his release clause, a deal is likely to collapse.