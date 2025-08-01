‘Offered to Real Madrid’—Viktor Gyokeres’s Agent Reveals Truth Behind Arsenal Transfer Saga
A representative of new Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres has blasted Sporting CP for a lack of “respect” towards the Sweden international during tense negotiations this summer, admitting the Portuguese side even tried to sell him to Real Madrid instead.
Widespread reports for the majority of the 2024–25 season discussed a gentleman’s agreement for Sporting to facilitate an exit for Gyökeres this summer but, when club president Frederico Varandas insisted such a deal did not exist, it sparked lengthy, uncomfortable negotiations which includes accusations of blackmail and the threat of a strike from Gyökeres to force through a move to Arsenal.
The two clubs agreed the framework of a deal in July but then spent another week locked in the final stretch, battling to secure an agreement over the minor details before Gyökeres was finally freed to complete a move to Arsenal.
Jonathan Chalkias, a representative of the group that manages Gyökeres, has now opened up on just how challenging this summer was for the striker before he sealed his switch to the Emirates.
“If Hugo Viana were still at Sporting, the deal would have been done in an hour,” he told WTV, lamenting the loss of the club’s sporting director to Manchester City. “Everything was written, but we didn’t have time to start a legal battle.
“I don’t understand how a player who scored so many goals and won three trophies didn’t deserve more respect.
“This industry is about trusting people. The sacrifices we made were probably the turning point in getting the deal done. They offered him to Real Madrid, he made headlines with Real Madrid and even [Manchester] United, but from day one there was a commitment to Arsenal.
“It’s sad that some people didn’t understand what Viktor wanted and what his biggest wish and dream was. And after everything he did for Sporting, you would expect a little more respect for the place he actually wanted to go—not just for the club that was paying the most.”
Chalkias also recalled a handful of tense meetings with Gyökeres throughout the process, admitting the 27-year-old did not hide his frustration at times.
“He wasn’t in his best mood all the time,” Chalkias laughed. “He can be quite grumpy sometimes.
“You’ve said good morning, and you get an ‘mmm’ back. We’ve joked about it quite a few times.”