Arsenal Announce Viktor Gyokeres Signing, Pre-Season Status Confirmed
Arsenal announced the signing of striker Viktor Gyökeres on Saturday night as their marquee acquisition of the transfer window.
The Gunners reached a deal for €63.5million (£54.8 million, $74.2 million) plus a further €10 million (£8.6 million, $11.7 million) with Portuguese champions Sporting CP to acquire the Swedish striker following an protacted and rather public saga.
Gyökeres will wear the No. 14 shirt and will travel to Asia to join up with the rest of the squad on pre-season.
Gyökeres scord 39 goals in Liga Portugal last season for Sporting, en route to the league title. The Swede garnered international interest for his prolific form as evidenced by his hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League league phase.
“We are so pleased with the excellent deal we have completed to bring Viktor Gyökeres to the club. Viktor is an exceptional talent and has consistently demonstrated he has the qualities and winning mentality required of a top-level centre-forward. His physicality, intelligence and work ethic make him a perfect fit for our vision,” sporting director Andrea Berta said in the announcement.
“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Viktor Gyökeres to the club. The consistency he has shown in his performances and availability have been outstanding, and his goal contributions speak for themselves,” Mikel Arteta added.
“Viktor has so many qualities. He is a quick and powerful presence up front, with incredible goalscoring numbers at club and international levels. He brings a clinical edge with a high conversion rate of chances into goals, with his intelligent movement in the box making him a constant threat.”
Gyökeres is the second Arsenal signing to be announced in three days after the club confirmed the capture of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia. Both players join the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Nørgaard as incomings this summer.
Gyökeres’s debut could come July 31 against Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season friendly.