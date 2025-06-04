‘Yeah, Yeah, Sure!’—Viktor Gyokeres Jokes About Arsenal Transfer
In-demand striker Viktor Gyökeres has enjoyed a light-hearted conversation with former teammate Leo Østigard, and the Sporting CP hitman jokingly said he’d make sure to let Østigard know when his deal with Arsenal is signed this summer.
Gyökeres’s next destination is unconfirmed, but the Sweden international is expected to leave Lisbon this summer and potentially return to England having previously spent time with Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion. He’d be wrapping his career in Portugal with 97 goals in 102 games across all competitions for the back-to-back Primeira Liga champions.
Striker-needy Arsenal rank among Gyökeres’s options, but the Gunners themselves haven’t yet decided which forward to move for this summer. If anything, they’re further along in the pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško having opened talks with the German club.
Gyökeres is certainly on their radar, however, and Østigard, the Norwegian centre-back who spent time with the Swede at both Brighton and Coventry, is seemingly hopeful that his former teammate joins the Gunners given that he’s reportedly an Arsenal fan.
While appearing on the Flymodus podcast, Østigard Facetimed Gyökeres and attempted to attain some information regarding his future. However, the striker was keen to keep all cards close to his chest. “Nobody knows anything,” the striker replied when asked who he’ll sign for this summer.
Concluding the call, Østigard said: “Viktor, great talking to you. Text me when everything is signed and sorted at Arsenal.”
To which Gyökeres jokingly responded: “Yeah, yeah, sure!”
Interested clubs must be prepared to pay €80 million (£67 million, $90.3 million) for Gyökeres’ services, and Arsenal aren’t the only ones on his tail. While a deal with Manchester United is not happening and Chelsea are seemingly out of the running after signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, Atlético Madrid and Napoli have both been linked, while Barcelona could enter the race.
The Gunners currently seem the most likely destination, but Gyökeres’s future will be thrust into doubt should they opt to sign Šeško this summer.