Arsenal Threatened by ‘Rival Interest’ in Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal’s bid to sign Sporting CP’s superstar striker Viktor Gyökeres has been complicated by reported transfer interest from both Atlético Madrid and Napoli.
Gyökeres has long been considered a leading target for the Gunners thanks to a staggering goal record in the Portuguese top flight. The Swedish forward has found the net 97 times in just 102 matches for Sporting. Despite being penalised by the supposedly inferior quality of his league, Gyökeres came desperately close to winning this season’s European Golden Boot ahead of Kylian Mbappé.
Naturally, these video-game statistics have prompted admiring glances from clubs beyond the confines of north London, with Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Chelsea thought to be monitoring the 26-year-old striker. Barcelona have publicly dropped out of the race but The Mirror name Napoli as potential suitors for Gyökeres.
Manager Antonio Conte is looking for more competition for Romelu Lukaku, who turned 32 last month and netted 14 goals in Serie A last season.
Record continue to report on rival interest from Atlético who, unlike Arsenal, are not short of attacking firepower. Diego Simeone has the luxury of starting Julián Álvarez while Alexander Sørloth provides a potent option off the bench. Both players amassed more than 24 goals across all competitions in the season just gone—Kai Havertz was Arsenal’s most prolific player with 15.
Atlético are said to be in no rush to strike a deal for Gyökeres, with the report speculating that Simeone could wait until after this summer’s Club World Cup before pushing forward with a move for another striker. The Spanish capital may become a more appealing destination for Gyökeres by the time July rolls around.
Álvarez has been persistently linked with a summer exit. Barcelona are thought to retain a long-standing interest in the World Cup winner, while Liverpool and even Arsenal have also been touted as potential destinations.
Rather than Álvarez or Gyökeres, Arsenal appear to be inching ever closer to a deal for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Šeško. There have supposedly been “secret” discussions regarding an agreement with the gangly Slovenian who is four years younger than Gyökeres, yet boasts a far inferior goal record.