Is Viktor Gyokeres Playing for Arsenal vs. Newcastle?
Arsenal have finally got their man: the missing piece.
Acquiring a sharpshooter in front of goal was the Gunners’ distinct priority entering the summer window off the back of a frustrating 2024–25 season which manifested domestic regression.
Mikel Arteta’s side are close, and the addition of Viktor Gyökeres, who scored a staggering 97 goals during his two seasons with Sporting CP, may well be the talismanic presence who converts enough draws into victories to help Arsenal finally claim Premier League glory.
Gyökeres, all things considered, is exactly where he wants to be, but expectations are sky-high and the pressure will be on the Swedish hitman to deliver right away. His £55 million ($74 million) move was confirmed on Saturday, and supporters won’t have to wait very long to see their new man in action.
However, will he be involved in Sunday’s friendly against Newcastle United?
Will Viktor Gyökeres Make Arsenal Debut vs. Newcastle?
Arsenal confirmed in the wake of Gyökeres’s arrival that he has flown out to Singapore and will be at the National Stadium on Sunday for the friendly against Premier League rivals Newcastle.
However, their new No. 14, who’ll be aiming to follow in the footsteps of Thierry Henry as opposed to Eddie Nketiah, won’t play a part. Instead, it seems like he’ll be unveiled in front of the travelling Gooners in attendance.
When Will Viktor Gyokeres Make His Arsenal Debut?
Gyökeres will likely make his Arsenal bow on Thursday in Hong Kong, with the Gunners involved in the first-ever overseas North London Derby. While just a friendly, that’s some fixture for the Swede to make his first appearance.
Arteta will have the chance to bed his shiny new striker toy in before the start of a definitive 2025–26 season for his project. Arsenal return to north London after their clash with Tottenham Hotspur, taking on Villarreal and Athletic Club at the Emirates before they face Manchester United at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener on Aug. 17.