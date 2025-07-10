Viktor Gyokeres Makes Sporting CP ‘Threat’ After Arsenal Talks Stall
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres is reported to have reiterated his promise to go on strike if he is not granted a summer transfer to Arsenal.
There appeared to be significant progress in negotiations earlier this week, with a long-term contract agreed and distance between Arsenal and Sporting’s valuations of the Swedish striker becoming slimmer and slimmer.
However, the whole move was then thrown “in jeopardy” after Arsenal officials left a transfer meeting with Sporting without an agreement.
There is believed to be just €5 million (£4.3 million, $5.9 million) separating the two sides, who have settled on a total cost of €80 million (£69 million, $93.8 million) but remain divided over the terms of the deal, including how much should be paid up front.
Gyökeres is scheduled to return for pre-season training on Friday but, according to Fabrizio Romano, has made it clear he plans to follow through on his threat to go on strike to force through a move.
The 27-year-old has directly informed those in charge at Sporting that not only will he not train, but he will not play for the club again, with a move to Arsenal his absolute priority.
Talks between the two clubs have not yet collapsed and will continue in search of an agreement which will benefit everybody involved.
Central to Gyökeres’s frustrations is a belief that he had an agreement with Sporting president Frederico Varandas to sell him for a certain fee, believed to be around €70 million (£60.4 million, $82 million). Varandas has publicly insisted Gyökeres will not be sold for such a price.