‘In Jeopardy’—Arsenal Hit Stumbling Block in Viktor Gyokeres Negotiations
Arsenal’s negotiations over a long-awaited transfer for Viktor Gyökeres has reportedly run into an impasse regarding the intricacies of a suitable payment structure with Sporting CP.
Gyökeres’s future finally appeared to be settled. An agreement with the player over a five-year contract was said to be struck, with the Sweden international supposedly willing to give up a proportion of those proposed wages to accelerate negotiations.
As ever when it comes to the fickle world of Arsenal transfers, it appears that several outlets have jumped the gun.
Mikel Arteta’s side reportedly had a formal offer of €65 million (£56.2 million, $76.3 million) in guaranteed money and €15 million (£13 million, $17.6 million) in add-ons rejected. Sporting are thought to be asking for an initial fee of €70 million (£60.5 million, $82.1 million) with a further €10 million (£8.6 million, $11.7 million) in bonuses.
This €5 million gap has been the subject of intense debate, yet no resolution could be found during talks over the weekend, according to Record. Arsenal’s representatives supposedly flew back to London without an agreement, with the entire deal thought to be “in jeopardy”. The needlessly explosive term of “all out war” was also floated.
Friday, July 11 is put forward as a date of interest by A BOLA. This is when Gyökeres is scheduled to return to Sporting for the start of pre-season training and all eyes will be on the 27-year-old to see if he follows through on his threat of going on strike.
The same Portuguese outlet claims that Gyökeres has agreed an annual salary of €8.3 million with Arsenal, which is the equivalent of around £138,000 ($188,000) per week.
Sporting are said to be keen on finalising a deal for their talisman and are “waiting” for Arsenal’s follow-up offer. After months of speculation and years in search of a marquee centre-forward signing, the Gunners surely can’t let this deal collapse over €5 million.