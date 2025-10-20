Villarreal vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City return to the site of their maiden Champions League away victory on Tuesday night, as Pep Guardiola’s side faces Villarreal in Gameweek 3 of the league phase.
City were inspired by a Yaya Touré brace on their first and only visit to the Ceràmica back in 2011, and their upcoming tussle will be just the third time these two teams have faced off.
Led by Marcelino, Villarreal have enjoyed a good start to their La Liga season, but head into the midweek fixture without a win in two games. They were beaten 3–1 by Real Madrid before the break and marked their return with a 2–2 draw with Real Betis at the weekend. Still, the Yellow Submarine sit third in LaLiga.
They’ll hope their Champions League campaign was ignited by Renato Veiga’s late header which earned them a point against Juventus earlier this month, after they were edged out by Tottenhame Hotspur in Gameweek 1.
City have also succumbed to Thomas Frank’s Spurs this season, but the weekend’s results saw them leapfrog the Lilywhites and move into second in the Premier League table. Erling Haaland’s goals mean the Cityzens are poised to compete for the title, and he’s scored three in two games so far in Europe.
However, his brace against Monaco was only enough to earn Pep Guardiola’s side a point.
What Time Does Villarreal vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: Villarreal, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi de la Ceràmica
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 21
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Serdar Gözübüyuk (NED)
- VAR: Rob Dieperink (NED)
Villarreal vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Villarreal: 0 wins
- Man City: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Villarreal 0–3 Man City (Nov. 2, 2011) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Villarreal
Man City
Villarreal 2–2 Real Betis - 18/10/25
Man City 2–0 Everton - 18/10/25
Real Madrid 3–1 Villarreal - 04/10/25
Brentford 0–1 Man City - 05/10/25
Villarreal 2–2 Juventus - 01/10/25
Monaco 2–2 Man City - 01/10/25
Villarreal 1–0 Athletic Club - 27/09/25
Man City 5–1 Burnley - 27/09/25
Sevilla 1–2 Villarreal - 23/09/25
Huddersfield 0–2 Man City - 24/09/25
How to Watch Villarreal vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
Villarreal Team News
You know what you’re going to get from a Marcelino-led side tactically, with the Villarreal boss wedded to a neatly balanced 4-4-2.
However, the hosts have issues in defence for Tuesday’s game. Juan Foyth joined the injury list last month, and Villarreal are also without Willy Kambwala and Logan Costa. Former Chelsea defender Veiga will certainly start at the heart of their defence.
There are fewer concerns higher up the pitch, but Pau Cabanes is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury. Georges Mikautadze will return to the XI after not playing at all against Betis.
Villarreal Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Villarreal predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-4-2): Tenas; Mouriño, Marín, Veiga, Cardona; Buchanan, Gueye, Parejo, Comesaña; Pépé, Mikautadze.
Man City Team News
Pep Guardiola has confirmed his 22-man travelling squad to Spain, with the likes of Omar Marmoush and Rayan Aït-Nouri included. The Algerian international could make his long-awaited return from injury in midweek, although Nico O’Reilly is likely to retain his place at left-back.
Rodri remains out of action, so Nico González could remain at the base of City’s midfield. Mateo Kovačić is also in contention to earn his first start of 2025–26.
John Stones and Joško Gvardiol were unused substitutes at the weekend but could make up City’s centre-back pairing on Tuesday night if Guardiola opts to shuffle his pack. Rayan Cherki should also return to the manager’s XI, having appeared off the bench against the Toffees.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal
Man City predicted lineup vs. Villarreal (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Lewis, Stones, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Nico; Savinho, Foden, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.
Villarreal vs. Man City Score Prediction
Villarreal may not be one of La Liga’s top dogs, nor do they boast the Champions League pedigree of Atlético Madrid, but this is a really well-drilled side that will compete fiercely throughout the league phase.
Their tricky start to the competition continues, and the extent of their success on Tuesday night will be decided by the mood Erling Haaland’s in. So far this season, very few have been able to stop him, and the City hitman was at it again at the weekend.
There is a world in which the Cityzens tear Villarreal apart and win comfortably, but the hosts are rarely outplayed on home soil. They’re unbeaten in all competitions at the Ceràmica this season and have lost just one of their previous ten continental games in front of their own fans.
They’ll make life difficult for the visitors here, and could do enough to earn a point.