Vinicius Jr.'s Rumored Move to Saudi Arabia Draws Bold Response From Carlo Ancelotti
Rumors emerged earlier this week about the potential of a shocking departure from Real Madrid for prized Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr.
Multiple reports indicated Vinicius was offered an incredibly lucrative contract from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which has spurred the transfers of many star European talents and brought them over to the Saudi Pro League.
With Vinicius's name the latest to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, Real Madid manager Carlo Ancelotti attempted to shut down the rumors.
"I can guarantee that there's NOTHING to it," said Ancelotti via independent soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. "It's pure speculation."
Vinicius is arguably Real Madrid's most important player and is expected to feature in a dominant attacking three alongside newcomer Kylian Mbappe and right winger Rodrygo. Losing Vinicius to the Saudi Pro League is certainly not a future that Ancelotti is going to entertain, and he made sure to pour cold waters on the rumblings regarding the superstar 24-year-old.
Saudi's Public Investment Fund was reportedly mulling an offer that would've seen Vinicius earn more than $350 million per season, per ESPN Brazil.