Vinicius Junior Takes Big Step to Repair Strained Relationship at Real Madrid
Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior made a clear attempt to end reports of a fractured relationship with manager Xabi Alonso during his side’s 2–1 win over Alavés on Sunday.
Among the many issues facing Alonso this season has been his relationship with Vinicius. It was back in October during El Clásico that the Brazilian’s furious reaction towards his withdrawal kickstarted a wave of controversy and speculation which has come perilously close to costing Alonso his job.
While a strong message was sent two months ago, an equally impactful statement appeared to be made in Sunday’s win over Alavés. An excellent assist for what would prove to be the winning goal from Rodrygo sparked wild celebrations which Vinicius made a point of sharing with Alonso.
After cheering with his teammates, Vinicius ran over to the Madrid bench to embrace Alonso, with the pair hugging to celebrate a goal which may have kept Alonso in a job for at least another few days.
Towards the end of the game, Vinicius was once again withdrawn, but there were no tensions this time around. Instead, player and manager shared another embrace as Alonso comforted the winger about a penalty decision both men believed should have been awarded in his favor. The pair appeared to be on the same page when it mattered most.
Alonso: Madrid Remain ‘United’ in Bid to End Poor Form
Victory over Alavés is thought to have been crucial to Alonso’s hopes of remaining Madrid manager. One thing working in his favor is a growing sense of togetherness and support from the dressing room which was evidently missing earlier this season.
There appears to be a growing bond in the Madrid squad in the face of adversity and Alonso insisted that was on full show against Alavés.
“We’re all together, we’re fighting together in the good moments and not so good moments,” Alonso reflected postmatch. “The team fought well. The start was very good, and we were able to go ahead again at the end. Unity is fundamental.
“We’re very focused on doing our thing. We’re together, preparing for a game every three days. The lads deserve a lot of credit for the win. We had a lot of absentees, [defender Victor] Valdepeñas had his debut.
“We’re all together in this. We have the Copa [del Rey] on Wednesday and then Sevilla. There’s a long way to go, but we have to be consistent in the good things we did today.”