‘Hang by a Thread’—Xabi Alonso’s Brutal Real Madrid Sack Reality Revealed
Despite avoiding the sack following defeat against Manchester City, Xabi Alonso has reportedly been warned any poor performance over the next few weeks could be enough to see him lose his job as Real Madrid manager.
Wednesday’s midweek loss was expected to bring an end to Alonso’s brief tenure at the Bernabéu, but club officials are understood to have left the game satisfied with both the performance of the team and the public displays of support for the manager from a number of big players.
All eyes are now on Sunday’s meeting with Alavés, with any step backwards set to put Alonso’s head back on the chopping block, but AS state that level of pressure will remain even with a positive result.
Madrid decision-makers still have significant concerns about the direction of the team and the disconnect with fans—many supporters booed the team off the pitch against City—and are said to have decided that victories are the only thing that will keep Alonso in the dugout over the next few games.
A comfortable win is expected against Alavés, and no problems should be encountered in the Copa del Rey round of 32 against third-tier CF Talavera. A mid-table Sevilla are next on the agenda, and Madrid officials believe anything less than three impressive wins from that trio of fixtures would be unacceptable.
Poor performances or further displays of frustration from supporters in any of those games would likely be enough to cost Alonso his job.
Potential Replacements ‘Already Considered’
The Athletic note Madrid are keen to keep Alonso as the manager but there are significant concerns about the direction of the team and Alonso’s apparent struggles to get things back on track.
Crucially, however, there is a belief that Madrid’s current struggles are not simply down to Alonso. There have been significant injury issues which have complicated things, while concerns over the form of big players like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo undoubtedly predate Alonso’s summer arrival at the Bernabéu.
While Madrid are banking on Alonso turning things around, they have already started looking for alternatives. Castilla manager Álvaro Arbeloa is among those held in high regard.
Former boss Zinedine Zidane, who remains close with club president Florentino Pérez, is a popular choice among fans but the belief is that the Frenchman continues to hold out for the chance to lead his national team.