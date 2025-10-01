Vinicius Junior Documentary Prompts Lawsuit From La Liga Rivals
La Liga club Valencia confirmed they filed a lawsuit against Netflix over what they believe are falsehoods in Vini Jr., a documentary starring Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior.
The Spanish outfit accuses the project of incorrectly showing a group of Valencia fans chanting racist insults at Vinícius Júnior back in 2023. Valencia asserts Netflix damaged the club’s “honor” by including what they claim are altered subtitles over a video of alleged racist abuse.
The lawsuit surrounds a video from the documentary that seemingly shows fans at the Mestalla targeting the Brazil international during Real Madrid’s 1–0 defeat to Valencia on May 21, 2023. The clip plays in Vini Jr. with subtitles that say the supporters are chanting “mono,” which is Spanish for monkey.
Valencia claims the fans were actually chanting “tonto,” which is Spanish for silly.
The club publicly threatened to file a lawsuit if Netflix and Conspiração Filmes, the documentary’s production company, did not change the subtitles over the clip taken from social media. No moves were made on Netflix’s end, so Valencia have now taken legal action.
The La Liga outfit is seeking financial compensation, as well as corrections of the subtitles in the documentary. Valencia also demand the publication of the sentencing that comes from the lawsuit.
Valencia Fans Previously Sentenced for Racist Abuse
Last year, three Valencia fans present at the match highlighted in the Netflix documentary were found guilty of racist abuse toward Vinícius Júnior. The individuals were sentenced to eight months in prison and banned from stadiums for two years.
Following the ruling, the 25-year-old winger took to social media with a strong message condemning the racist abuse he and other players have faced in La Liga.
“Many asked me to ignore it, many others said that my fight was in vain and that I should just ‘play soccer,’” Vinícius Júnior wrote on X.
“But, as I always said, I am not a victim of racism. I am an executioner of racists. This first criminal conviction in the history of Spain is not for me. It is for all Black people.
“May the other racists feel fear, shame and hide in the shadows. Otherwise, I will be here to hold them accountable. Thank you to La Liga and Real Madrid for helping with this historic conviction. More to come.”
The Brazilian has not yet publicly commented on Valencia’s lawsuit.