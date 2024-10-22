Vinicius Junior Hat Trick Saves Real Madrid: Takeaways From UCL Victory vs. Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid walked away with a 5–2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, but the scoreline does not tell even half the story of the match.
In front of a stunned Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid went into halftime trailing Dortmund by two goals. Carlo Ancelotti's men looked to be on their way to another UCL loss just three weeks after suffering a shocking defeat to Lille.
Los Blancos came out of the tunnel ready to claw their way back into the match and ended up with five goals in 50 minutes. Antonio Rüdiger opened the scoring in the 60th minute before Vinícius Júnior and Lucas Vázquez sealed the game for the home side.
Despite the victory, the match highlighted multiple issues that Ancelotti and Real Madrid must fix with matches against Barcelona, AC Milan and Liverpool coming up.
Here are three takeaways from the Champions League thriller.
Lucas Vázquez Is a Defensive Liability
Vázquez became the hero of the night after scoring Real Madrid's winner in the 83rd minute, but the goal does not erase the Spaniard's poor performance in the first half. Julian Brandt picked Vázquez's pocket at the edge of the box to set up Dortmund's opening goal and then Jamie Gittens blew by him to double BVB's lead just four minutes later.
It is unfair to compare Vázquez to Dani Carvajal, who is arguably one of the best right-backs in the world. Still, it is impossible to look past the glaring weakness the 33-year-old brings to the backline. All opposing teams have to do is attack Vázquez with pace and they will be through on goal.
Ancelotti confirmed Real Madrid is not particularly interested in signing a new defender during the winter transfer window, but Los Blancos cannot consistently produce big wins against Europe's best opponents with Vázquez at right-back.
Vinícius Júnior Should Win the 2024 Ballon d'Or
If there were any doubts on who will win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, Vinícius Júnior's second-half hat trick showed why he is the frontrunner. Time and time again, the Brazilian steps up for Los Blancos when it matters most and delivers moments worthy of Real Madrid's number seven shirt.
Vinícius Jr. found the equalizer for his side in the 62nd minute and then sealed the game with a brilliant individual goal 24 minutes later. The 24-year-old received the ball in his own half from Jude Bellingham and took it the length of the pitch before burying a right-footed strike from the edge of the box.
He went on to complete the hat trick in the dying moments of the match with his left foot. Waldemar Anton and Gregor Kobel had no chance of stopping one of the best players in the world.
Carlo Ancelotti Should Stick With a 4-3-3
Ancelotti has done plenty of experimenting with his lineup and formations in Los Blancos' 2024–25 campaign. The manager has relied on a 4-4-2 at times this season due to injuries and even tried a back three against Celta Vigo at the weekend, but Real Madrid is at its best with Vinícius Jr., Kylian Mbappé and Rodrygo leading the line.
The three struggled to develop chemistry early on in the season, but every time they have played together in September and October, Real Madrid's attack looks more dynamic and dangerous than when just Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé get the nod up top.
Too many midfielders makes Real Madrid aimless in possession. Moving forward, Ancelotti's starting midfield should be Bellingham, Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni/Luka Modrić.