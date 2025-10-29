Vinicius Junior Potential Destinations—Ranked
Vinícius Júnior’s reaction to his substitution emerged as one of the major talking points from Real Madrid’s 2–1 victory in El Clásico, igniting further speculation over his future in the Spanish capital.
The Brazilian superstar certainly didn’t hide his frustrations when he was withdrawn by Xabi Alonso for the final quarter of Sunday’s incident-laden affair, having played an important role in Madrid establishing their lead in the contest.
“I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave, I’m leaving," Viní was caught spouting as he stormed off the Santiago Bernabéu turf, before walking straight past Alonso and down the tunnel. The winger would re-emerge in time for the post-match chaos.
Tension between player and coach dates back to the summer, and Viní’s latest outburst is just another indication that all is not well. His contract with Madrid expires in 2027, with the Spanish club hesitating to offer the 25-year-old the mammoth extension he believes he’s earned.
If there’s no solution in the coming months, the possibility of Vini leaving Madrid next year must be regarded as a serious possibility. In that scenario, who’d be the most likely club to sign him?
4. Arsenal
The early indications suggest that Arsenal will end their six-year wait for silverware this season, with the Gunners leading the way in the Premier League after three successive second-place finishes.
They’ve built a squad which is capable of competing on multiple fronts, with their set-piece proficiency and stubborn defense rendering them a mightily tough team to beat.
There are very few holes in Mikel Arteta’s squad, but if there’s one position which supporters believe is upgradeable, it’s down the left-hand side. Both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have been serviceable this season, but many expect the club to make their next big splash in this area of the pitch.
Arsenal have been linked with Rodrygo and Rafael Leão in recent windows, but perhaps their newfound status as one of Europe’s top dogs will give them the courage to make a play for Vinícius in 2026.
He’d cost the Gunners far too much, both in terms of transfer fee and wages, but the Premier League leaders are one of the very few feasible destinations for the Madrid superstar.
Likelihood rating: 2/10
3. Paris Saint-Germain
Viní Jr’s reported £350,000 ($464,810) a week salary wouldn‘t frighten the Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain, nor would Madrid’s supposed asking price of £220 million ($292 million).
Thus, we must consider Paris Saint-Germain as a possible landing spot for the Brazilian winger, but there are a couple of major reasons why Viní would never directly move from the Spanish to the French capital.
Firstly, the relationship between the two hierarchies has been strained by the Kylian Mbappé saga, which eventually concluded in 2024 when the Frenchman joined Madrid on a not-so-free transfer. Things may have been smoothed over since then, with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi calling on Los Blancos to rejoin the football “family” amid their continued advocacy of the Super League project.
However, it just doesn’t seem likely for Florentino Pérez to sell one of his ’galácticos’ to a Champions League rival.
PSG simply don’t need Viní Jr when they’ve got Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué, Ousmané Dembélé and Bradley Barcola at their disposal.
The old policy of chasing the biggest names didn’t thrust them to their ultimate goal.
Likelihood rating: 3/10
2. Man City
There have been tenuous rumors in the past regarding a potential Man City bid for Viní Jr, and the Cityzens may well be keeping a close eye on the Brazilian’s situation in Madrid.
Like PSG, City have a cesspit of cash at their disposal, and agreeing to Madrid’s demands are unlikely to be an issue—if Pep Guardiola deems the acquisition of the 25-year-old necessary, of course.
The Cityzens boss has previously labelled the Brazilian an “incredible” footballer, and seemed to hint that he was hard done by when he missed out on the 2024 Ballon d’Or to one of Pep’s players, Rodri.
However, the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) render any pursuit of Viní Jr difficult. He’d be entering the last year of his Madrid contract next summer, but Los Blancos have every right to demand a fortune for his services.
The Manchester club have also come under scrutiny for a long list of financial misgivings, too, so it perhaps wouldn’t be the wisest move to consider pulling off one of the most expensive transfers of all time.
Likelihood rating: 4/10
1. Al Ahli
In reality, it’s Real Madrid or Saudi Arabia for Vinícius Júnior.
The electric samba star is exactly the player the Saudi Pro League craves. They’ve got past-it superstars and a couple of decently high-profile players in their prime, but none of Viní’s standing.
Seeing one of the world’s best move to the Middle East could mark a major shift in the sport’s hegemony, with the Saudis boasting the gusto and, most importantly, money to pull this move off.
There are reports of a billion-dollar proposal being sent the 25-year-old’s way to function as the face of Saudi football, with Al Ahli previously regarded as the most likely destination if he were to join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.
There’s seemingly no rush for Saudi Arabia to scoop up the Madrid superstar, with some suggesting they’d be willing to wait until 2028 to see him move. However, Saudi clubs could pounce on his current situation in Madrid and make a move next year, having been rebuffed in 2024.
Likelihood rating: 6/10