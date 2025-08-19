‘Wouldn’t Make Sense’—Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid Reach Contract Standoff
Contract talks between Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid have reportedly hit a standstill after the club refused to meet the winger’s salary demands.
Although Vinícius Júnior still has two years left on his contract with Real Madrid, the superstar winger has been in negotiations with the club over a new deal since February.
Mounting interest from the Saudi Pro League made Los Blancos eager to lock down the Brazil international as soon as possible. Except months later, there is little progress to show from the talks. Negotiations have reportedly been stalled in the build-up to the 2025–26 season over a €10 million ($11.7 million) disagreement.
According to ESPN, Vinícius Júnior’s representatives hoped to increase his salary to €20 million ($23.3 million) per season, with an additional €10 million ($11.7 million) in possible bonuses.
Real Madrid’s “final offer”, though, was only a fixed €20 million ($23.3 million) salary per season without any variables added on.
The report claims Vinícius Júnior’s agents, Fred Pena and Thássilo Soares, believe it “wouldn’t make sense” to accept the deal given their client already makes around €17 million ($19.8 million) net per season, including bonuses.
The increase is “too small” to warrant a contract extension for Vinícius Júnior, who has helped the team win 14 trophies, including two Champions League titles. The 25-year-old also took home the The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award in 2024.
Instead of going back to negotiations with Real Madrid, Vinícius Júnior’s representatives have opted to pause talks and see how the 2025–26 season plays out.
Vinícius Júnior will hope to prove he is worth the increased salary after a rather underwhelming 2024–25 campaign. The Brazil international saw his production decrease with the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, who became Los Blancos’ best and leading goalscorer.
It will be up to Xabi Alonso to lead Vinícius Júnior back to his Ballon d’Or-worthy form of the 2023–24 season. Another explosive campaign from the winger could not only bring silverware back to the Spanish capital, but also help progress his contract talks.