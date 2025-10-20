Vinicius Junior Slammed by Getafe Manager Over ‘Provocative’ Taunts
Getafe manager José Bordalás was left seething by the action of Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid’s 1–0 victory on Sunday, lashing out at the Brazil international for his conduct throughout.
Kylian Mbappé’s 80th-minute strike capped off a controversial affair which saw Getafe finish the game with just nine players. Right back Allan Nyom was sent off just seconds after coming off the bench following a clash with Vinicius, himself a second-half substitute, before Álex Sancris was shown a second yellow for a late challenge on the Brazilian.
Tensions flared throughout, with Vinicius at the heart of it all. After Nyom’s dismissal, the winger found himself standing beside Jude Bellingham in a heated clash with Bordalás, who used his postmatch media duties to blast the forward’s behavior.
“Vinicius came up to me and said, ‘Very good substitution.’ Bordalás revealed. “Then Bellingham came up to me and said something, and I told him to play and not talk so much.
“Vinicius doesn’t have to come and provoke me and say, ‘Very good substitution.’ Our effort was wasted. The lads gave their all. We’ve suffered a lot of adversity this season, but Nyom’s sending-off marked the game.
“Vinicius is touching his face, simulating aggression. It’s not a red card for me. At most, a yellow card.”
In his press conference, Bordalás added: “Vinicius spoke to me and Bellingham came and reproached me for not talking to his teammate, I told him to play and shut up.”
Vinicius Accused of Disrespect by Getafe Defender
Things continued to escalate after the second red card. Getafe center back Juan Iglesias had some choice words for Vinicius which, per MARCA, were caught on camera. “This is why everyone hates you,” Iglesias is said to have told his opponent.
After the match, Iglesias joined the long list of players to accuse Vinicius of blatant disrespect on the pitch.
“These are things that remain on the field, but there are things that cannot be allowed,” he stressed. “And when respect is not given, these things happen.”
Sancris, however, took a different approach and insisted Vinicius did not do anything particularly wrong, instead claiming Getafe simply failed to deal with the Madrid winger’s usual conduct on the pitch.
“He didn’t provoke the team, he plays his game and that’s it,” Sancris told El Chiringuito. “We’re doing our thing. We don’t have to get involved in anything. My mistake.”