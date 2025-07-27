Vissel Kobe 1–3 Barcelona: Player Ratings As Rashford Makes Bow in Friendly Win
Barcelona’s summer got off to a winning start in Japan on Sunday, as they beat Vissel Kobe 3–1.
This fixture was thrust into doubt in the week due to what Barcelona regarded as a contract breach by the promoter, but issues were resolved in time for the La Liga champions to fly to Japan on Friday.
Hansi Flick opted for a strong starting XI in Kobe, and there was a heavy dose of Lamine Yamal, now donning No. 10 on his back in the opening stages. The recently turned 18-year-old was bright early, firing a couple of warning shots at Daiya Maekawa’s goal before teeing up skipper Raphinha, who went full Ronaldinho with his aesthetic, at the back post. The Brazilian’s header was saved by Maekawa, however.
Vissel Kobe’s intent on winning the ball high up the pitch presented Barça’s build-up with a test, but Gavi and Pedri were masterful in the middle of the park. The Spanish duo facilitated Blaugrana control in the opening 45 minutes, and their superiority was rewarded via a scrappy set-piece goal from Eric García.
However, Flick’s men suffered towards the end of the opening period, with a semblance of complacency creeping into their play. After teenager Pau Cubarsí had his pocket picked, the J1 League leaders eventually drew level through leading scorer Taisei Miyashiro after debutant Joan García had initially made a strong save.
There were 11 changes at the interval, with Flick rolling out an entirely new team for the second half. Among the new arrivals was Marcus Rashford, who completed a loan move from Manchester United in the week. The England international was stationed out on the left and was lively without being able to produce the finishing touch.
Instead, it was another debutant, Roony Bardghji, who came up trumps for the visiting side. Barça had struggled to test substitute Shota Arai after the restart, but there was little the Vissel goalkeeper could do to deny the winger’s curling effort from finding the back of the net.
Barça’s victory was confirmed close to the full-time whistle, as La Masia starlet Pedro Fernández drilled home a half-volley from the edge of the box.
Barcelona Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
*Player ratings provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Joan García
6.7
RB: Eric García
8.0
CB: Iñigo Martínez
6.6
CB: Pau Cubarsí
6.3
LB: Alejandro Balde
6.3
CM: Pedri
7.2
CM: Gavi
6.4
RW: Lamine Yamal
6.5
AM: Fermín López
6.3
LW: Raphinha
6.8
ST: Ferran Torres
6.6
SUB: Wojciech Szczęsny (46’ for García)
6.2
SUB: Jules Koundé (46’ for García)
6.4
SUB: Ronald Araújo (46’ for Cubarsí)
6.8
SUB: Andreas Christensen (46’ for Martínez)
6.4
SUB: Jofre Torrents (46’ for Balde)
N/A
SUB: Marc Casado (46’ for Gavi)
6.8
SUB: Frenkie de Jong (46’ for Pedri)
7.0
SUB: Dani Olmo (46’ for López)
6.6
SUB: Roony Bardghji (46’ for Yamal)
7.7
SUB: Marcus Rashford (46' for Raphinah)
6.2
SUB: Robert Lewandowski (46’ for Ferran)
7.1
SUB: Gerard Martín (77' for Torrents)
6.1
SUB: Pedro Fernández (78' for Rashford)
N/A
Subs not used: Iñaki Peña (GK), Diego Kochen, Hector Fort, Guille Fernández, Antonio Fernández.