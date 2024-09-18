Washington Spirit Breaks Franchise's Attendance Record in 2024
The Washington Spirit have brought in the most fans in their franchise's history through just 11 games in the 2024 regular season.
Over 150,000 fans have attended games at Audi Field this season, marking the first time in Spirit history for the attendance to hit this number. The Spirit is also now the only non-West Coast team to hit 150,000 spectators in one season. The Spirit is the fourth NWSL team to reach this amount.
Washington still has two home games left this regular season, meaning this number will only continue to increase.
This isn't the only attendance record the Spirit broke this season. The team broke the club record for a single game attendance back on June 15 when 19,897 fans watched the Spirit face the San Diego Wave at Audi Field. Additionally, the Spirit had their highest home opener attendance as 11,734 fans came to watch the 2024 season commence back in March. The team also brought in their highest three-match attendance from June 15, June 29 and Aug. 25 combined at 52,744 fans.
The Spirit's international friendly hosted on Aug. 15 against Arsenal set an NWSL record for the highest attendance at 15,062 for international friendlies.
This season's attendance numbers grew substantially from last season when the average at Audi Field was 10,886, which was the highest average in team history. It'll be interesting to see what the average this year turns out to be.
It's been a big year for women's sports, and for the Washington Spirit. They've already clinched a playoff spot, giving fans more opportunity to support the Spirit through November.