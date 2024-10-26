WATCH: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal Becomes Youngest Goalscorer in El Clasico History
Lamine Yamal scored the first El Clásico goal of his career, etching his name in the history books of La Liga's biggest rivalry.
At age 17 and 106 days old, Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in El Clásico history when he found the back of the net in the 77th minute against Real Madrid. Robert Lewandowski had already given Barcelona a two-goal lead before the Spaniard joined in on the scoring.
Raphinha played a perfectly timed through ball to Yamal, who sent a strong effort into the roof of the net with his weaker right foot.
Alfonso Navarro previously held the record as the youngest goalscorer in El Clásico history when he scored for Barcelona at age 17 and 356 days in 1947.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Yamal has now scored six goals across all competitions under Hansi Flick. The teenager is well on his way to winning the Kopa Trophy on Monday, Oct. 28 as he continues to shine as one of the sport's best talents under the age of 21.
Barcelona went on to defeat Real Madrid 0–4 at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Catalans extended their lead atop La Liga to six points over the defending Spanish champions.
The victory ended Real Madrid's La Liga 42-game unbeaten streak and handed Carlo Ancelotti's side its first La Liga loss of the season.