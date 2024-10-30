SI

WATCH: Casemiro Scores a Screamer for Manchester United in Carabao Cup

The Brazilian has scored in consecutive games for Manchester United.

Roberto Casillas

Casemiro celebrates his wonderful strike to open the scoring for Manchester United against Leicester City
Casemiro celebrates his wonderful strike to open the scoring for Manchester United against Leicester City / IMAGO/PA Images

Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup

In Ruud van Nistelrooy's first game as interim manager following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag, the former Real Madrid player received a ball from Alejandro Garnacho, quickly looked up and fired a long distance shot that found its way into the top corner. The powerful strike didn't give goalkeeper Danny Ward a chance to even attempt to save it.

Casemiro added a second to secure his first half brace and has now scored for a second consecutive game with Manchester United. In the 1–2 loss against West Ham over the weekend, the Brazilian momentarily equalized for the Red Devils before Jarrod Bowen scored the winning goal for the Hammers in stoppage time.

Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes added their names to the score sheet in the first half. Bilal El Khannous and Conor Coady's goals leave the Foxes still alive in the tie. The game goes into half time after a six goal, 45 minute thriller that has Manchester United on top 4–2.

After all the turmoil and poor results for the Red Devils in recent weeks, securing a ticket to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals would be a sigh of relief, as the team awaits the appointment of a new manager.

