How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 19)
The first round of fixtures is in the books at the revamped Club World Cup, and the jury remains out on Gianni Infantino’s brainchild.
The on-pitch quality cannot be denied, and the South Americans have sparkled early, but empty seats continue to make headlines amid a supposed lack of widespread domestic interest.
Still, the tournament will continue to plough on and there’s scope for this summer’s event to be a slow burner. Speaking of, there were no goals in Group A on Matchday 1, so the only way is up at the start of the second round of fixtures.
Oh, and Paris Saint-Germain are in action again, so you’d be wise to tune in. Here’s how you can watch all of today’s action unfold.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Club World Cup Schedule: Thursday, June 19
We may have endured a goalless start to Group A, but both Matchday 1 fixtures didn’t disappoint on the entertainment front.
Many would’ve expected Lionel Messi to steal the show in the tournament opener, but instead, another Inter Miami Argentine, Oscar Ustari, came up clutch for Javier Mascherano’s side in their stalemate with Al Ahly.
They now face an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout stages, with Porto up next for the Herons. The Portuguese team, however, were reliant on a superb Cláudio Ramos performance between the sticks to hold Palmeiras to a draw last time out.
The Brazilians kick-off the day’s action against Al Ahly at MetLife Stadium.
We then venture across the country for the second round of Group B fixtures, with Atlético Madrid in desperate need of three points off the back of their 4–0 defeat to the European champions. The Seattle Sounders will once again benefit from playing at Lumen Field, but they were unable to take advantage of FIFA’s kind scheduling on Matchday 1 as they were beaten 2–1 by Botafogo despite a late rally.
The Copa Libertadores holders entered the tournament with relatively tame expectations, and their opening fixture was one many suspected they’d win. The ultimate test beckons for Botafogo, who face PSG in Pasadena. Luis Enrique’s side will book their place in the last 16 with a victory.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Venue
Noon ET/9 a.m. PT
Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
3 p.m. ET/noon PT
Inter Miami vs. Porto
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid
Lumen Field, Seattle
9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
PSG vs. Botafogo
Rose Bowl, Pasadena
How to Watch Thursday’s Club World Cup Matches
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, UniMás
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
United Kingdom
DAZN UK, Channel 5
Argentina
DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, mitelefe, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia
DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now
Brazil
DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV
Caribbean
Rush Sports, DSports
China
Migu
France
DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii, DAZN2 France, TF1
Germany
DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1, DAZN1 Germany
India
DAZN, tabii
Italy
DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1
Japan
DAZN Japan
Netherlands
DAZN, tabii
New Zealand
DAZN New Zealand
Portugal
DAZN Portugal, tabii
South Korea
DAZN, Coupang Play
Spain
DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus
Sub-Saharan Africa
Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport
*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.
