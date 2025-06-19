SI

How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 19)

The second round of group stage fixtures begin on Thursday.

James Cormack

Inter Miami are on the hunt for their first win at the Club World Cup.
Inter Miami are on the hunt for their first win at the Club World Cup. / IMAGO/Action Plus

The first round of fixtures is in the books at the revamped Club World Cup, and the jury remains out on Gianni Infantino’s brainchild.

The on-pitch quality cannot be denied, and the South Americans have sparkled early, but empty seats continue to make headlines amid a supposed lack of widespread domestic interest.

Still, the tournament will continue to plough on and there’s scope for this summer’s event to be a slow burner. Speaking of, there were no goals in Group A on Matchday 1, so the only way is up at the start of the second round of fixtures.

Oh, and Paris Saint-Germain are in action again, so you’d be wise to tune in. Here’s how you can watch all of today’s action unfold.

Club World Cup Schedule: Thursday, June 19

PSG
The European champions started their tournament with an emphatic victory over Atlético Madrid. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

We may have endured a goalless start to Group A, but both Matchday 1 fixtures didn’t disappoint on the entertainment front.

Many would’ve expected Lionel Messi to steal the show in the tournament opener, but instead, another Inter Miami Argentine, Oscar Ustari, came up clutch for Javier Mascherano’s side in their stalemate with Al Ahly.

They now face an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout stages, with Porto up next for the Herons. The Portuguese team, however, were reliant on a superb Cláudio Ramos performance between the sticks to hold Palmeiras to a draw last time out.

The Brazilians kick-off the day’s action against Al Ahly at MetLife Stadium.

We then venture across the country for the second round of Group B fixtures, with Atlético Madrid in desperate need of three points off the back of their 4–0 defeat to the European champions. The Seattle Sounders will once again benefit from playing at Lumen Field, but they were unable to take advantage of FIFA’s kind scheduling on Matchday 1 as they were beaten 2–1 by Botafogo despite a late rally.

The Copa Libertadores holders entered the tournament with relatively tame expectations, and their opening fixture was one many suspected they’d win. The ultimate test beckons for Botafogo, who face PSG in Pasadena. Luis Enrique’s side will book their place in the last 16 with a victory.

Kick-Off Time

Fixture

Venue

Noon ET/9 a.m. PT

Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

3 p.m. ET/noon PT

Inter Miami vs. Porto

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid

Lumen Field, Seattle

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

PSG vs. Botafogo

Rose Bowl, Pasadena

How to Watch Thursday’s Club World Cup Matches

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, UniMás

Canada

DAZN Canada

Mexico

DAZN, tabii

United Kingdom

DAZN UK, Channel 5

Argentina

DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, mitelefe, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia

DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

Brazil

DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV

Caribbean

Rush Sports, DSports

China

Migu

France

DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii, DAZN2 France, TF1

Germany

DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1, DAZN1 Germany

India

DAZN, tabii

Italy

DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1

Japan

DAZN Japan

Netherlands

DAZN, tabii

New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

Portugal

DAZN Portugal, tabii

South Korea

DAZN, Coupang Play

Spain

DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus

Sub-Saharan Africa

Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport

*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.

James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

