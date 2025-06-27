‘I Was Gutted’—Wayne Rooney Opens Up on Controversial Exit of Man Utd Teammate
Wayne Rooney has admitted that he was ‘devastated’ when Carlos Tevez left Manchester United to join local rivals Manchester City in 2009.
Tevez moved to Old Trafford on a two-year loan deal in 2007 and quickly established himself as a firm fan favourite. Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Rooney, he blossomed into one of the Premier League’s deadliest strikers.
The Argentine won two Premier League titles, the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup during his time with the Red Devils and it was expected that he would permanently sign for the club once his loan deal expired.
However, he instead decided to join Man City, helping the club to win their first Premier League title in 2011–12. The Cityzens beat Man Utd to the crown on goal difference, although Tevez only scored four throughout the campaign.
Rooney, who played alongside Tevez on 61 occasions, has admitted that he was upset about the South American’s controversial exit.
“I was gutted to be honest,” Rooney told the BBC. “I’m pretty sure Carlos wanted to stay at Manchester United. Man City at the time were trying to build and become competitive and I knew that he’d be a massive part of that because obviously the ability he has.
“I think we’ve seen when he went there, he had some great times there as well. I was devastated, I would’ve really like him to stay longer and continue to play with him.”
Rooney also admitted that Tevez was his favourite ever strike partner, waxing lyrical about the relationship they formed on the pitch at Man Utd.
“I think Carlos was my favourite strike partner to play alongside,” Rooney added. “Most defenders we played actually hated playing against the two of us and we could feel that. We knew we were nasty as well. Very instinctive, intense, off the cuff. Anything could happen at any moment.”
Tevez left Man City in 2013 and proceeded to join Juventus, where he won two Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia. He then enjoyed two spells with boyhood club Boca Juniors, as well as a stint in China with Shanghai Shenhua.