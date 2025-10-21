Wayne Rooney Names Man Utd Signing Which Has Proved Him Wrong
Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney explained how Bryan Mbeumo has turned him from a doubter into a believer.
The former Brentford forward arrived at Old Trafford for a hefty fee which could rise as high as £71 million ($95 million), only Benjamin Šeško cost more this summer. Despite racking up a mightily impressive 20 Premier League goals for the Bees last season, Rooney still had some doubts about Mbeumo.
“For me he has been Manchester United’s standout player this season and he hasn’t got his rewards for his hard work and the sacrifices he’s made for the team throughout the season,” Rooney gushed on his self-titled podcast after watching Mbeumo open the scoring in a 2–1 win over Liverpool on Sunday.
“I thought it was a great goal [against Liverpool], and I’ll be honest, I was a bit sceptical when Manchester United signed him, I didn’t know if he had the ability to come and play for Manchester United, but he’s proved me wrong.
“I think he’s been a great addition to the team and by far United’s best player of the season. That’s such a huge win for the manager. I’ve been one of them, I’ve questioned decisions, tactics, players’ desire over this season and last season and that win is massive, to win at Anfield—that's not easy to do.”
It was United’s first victory away to Liverpool since Rooney himself scored the only goal of a scratchy win back in 2016. Mbeumo’s prodded finish was his third goal of the season—more than any other player in the squad. The 26-year-old also leads the team for xG, shots, xA, touches in the opposition box and a myriad of other metrics.
The hard-working forward also effects United’s games without being in possession. Heading into this weekend’s fixtures, Mbeumo boasted the most runs off the ball of any Premier League player.
Ruben Amorim Hails ‘Perfect Position’ For Mbeumo’s Right Wing Partner
Mbeumo’s opener against Liverpool was teed up by Amad Diallo, who has grown into his role at wingback.
“Amad is doing so well in that position, he is perfect for that position,” United head coach Ruben Amorim gushed after Sunday’s trip to Anfield. The natural winger has been reworked into part of a back-five to accommodate the likes of Mbeumo and terrorised Liverpool’s Milos Kerkez.
“He was upset today when I made the sub, but he had a yellow card and there was a lot of man-to-man [marking] on the side,” Amorim smiled. “If he wasn’t booked he would continue in the game because he is so important for us.”