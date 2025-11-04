‘We Want Respecting’—Arsenal Hit Back at Crystal Palace Decision
Mikel Arteta confirmed that Arsenal are appealing against the decision to schedule their Carabao Cup quarterfinal clash with Crystal Palace on Dec. 23, demanding “respect” after being faced with a run of two games in three days next month.
Arsenal’s cup tie with the Eagles had originally been scheduled for Dec. 16. Even though this would have presented Palace with a sickening slate of four matches in eight days, Arteta insisted that it would not be fair to shift the fixture all the way back to the day before Christmas Eve.
The Spanish boss was well aware that his side were already set to be travelling to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, Dec. 21, giving the Gunners just 52 hours to prepare for the visit of Palace. Oliver Glasner’s side are also in action against Leeds United on the same day. Arsenal have appealed to have their trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium pushed back.
“Hopefully then they will move our Premier League match because to play on this date doesn’t make any sense, obviously,” Arteta huffed. “So we will now decide the date. I leave that to the club. I think we’re very clear what was the best thing, the most logical date to play.
“They bring a different date so I’m sure we’ll have to adapt to that. I’m sure we will apply the principles of first of all the players, then the supporters, and then the times that we need to have equality and the same chances for every club. So hopefully it will be fair.”
Arteta was dismayed by the wider state of the fixture list. “If we continue to do that every three days ... we want respecting,” he sniffed. “What we discussed previously [player welfare], that in our opinion it’s the most important part.”
Arsenal’s Festive Pileup
Date
Kickoff Time
Opponent
Saturday, Dec. 13
8 p.m. UK / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m PT
Wolves (H)
Sunday, Dec. 21
2 p.m. UK / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m PT
Everton (A)
Tuesday, Dec. 23
8 p.m. UK / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m PT
Crystal Palace (H)
Saturday, Dec. 27
3 p.m. UK / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m PT
Brighton (H)
Arteta: Strength in Depth. What Depth?
Arsenal have been upheld by all corners as the runaway Premier League favourites. After three consecutive second-place finishes, many expect this to be the year the Gunners end their two-decade wait for top-flight silverware chiefly because of their strength in depth.
Arteta wasn’t having any of it. “I don’t know what depth we’re talking about now because we’re missing a lot of players, a lot of front players,” he moaned after confirming that Viktor Gyökeres would miss Tuesday’s trip to Czechia to face Slavia Prague.
The Swedish striker has joined Gabriel Martinelli on the sidelines with a muscular issue, while doubts persist over the availability of Martín Zubimendi. Arsenal have also been lumbered with an unfortunate spate of knee injuries, losing Martin Ødegaard, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke to problems in this area already this season.
Arsenal’s Injury List
Player
Injury
Expected Return Date
Martín Zubimendi
Knock
TBC
Viktor Gyökeres
Muscular
TBC
Gabriel Martinelli
Muscular
Nov. 23, 2025
Martin Ødegaard
Knee
Nov. 23, 2025
Noni Madueke
Knee
Nov. 23, 2025
Kai Havertz
Knee
Nov. 23, 2025
Gabriel Jesus
Knee
Jan. 3, 2026