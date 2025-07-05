’We’ll Make Decisions Later’—Xabi Alonso Addresses Endrick’s Future at Real Madrid
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has insisted he still has faith in teenage striker Endrick amid reports of a potential move away this summer.
The Brazilian starlet joined the club from Palmeiras to much fanfare ahead of the 2024–25 season, but appeared only sporadically during his first season in the Spanish capital. While Endrick was never going to emerge as Madrid’s first-choice striker after the club moved for Kylian Mbappé, some might’ve expected the teenager to have made a greater impact.
The instinctive forward recorded more starts in the Copa del Rey (four) than he did in La Liga (three), and he ended his debut campaign with seven goals in all competitions.
His quiet start to life in Spain has sparked rumors at the start of the summer transfer window regarding a swift exit, with Endrick reportedly keen to gain clarification over his status in the Madrid squad with Alonso at the helm. The teenager wants to give himself the best chance of making Carlo Ancelotti’s 2026 World Cup squad.
The revamped Club World Cup would’ve been a great opportunity for Endrick to leave a good early impression on the new boss, but the striker is yet to play a part in the tournament due to injury. In his place, 21-year-old Spanish forward Gonzalo García has shone, scoring three times to help Madrid reach the quarterfinals.
García’s impressive summer form may thrust Endrick’s future into further doubt, but Alonso has insisted that he’ll be counting on both young forwards to complement Mbappé heading into 2025–26.
“I’m counting on all three of them,” the Madrid manager said. “Endrick is recovering, but of course we’re counting on him. We’re not planning the squad [for next year], just looking for immediate performance. We’ll make decisions later.”
While Alonso suggested that Endrick is a part of his plans, he seemed to leave all options available by suggesting any squad-planning decisions will be made after the Club World Cup. The teenager will want assurances with the World Cup just a year out.