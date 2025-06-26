SI

‘We’ll See’—Chelsea Striker Target Breaks Silence on Transfer Speculation

Chelsea have already been busy in the summer transfer window but are likely to make more signings before the new season begins.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with Chelsea.
Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with Chelsea. / Carlos Barria-Reuters via Imagn Images

Randal Kolo Muani has responded to transfer speculation linking him with Chelsea, admitting that he would prefer to join Juventus permanently this summer.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker signed for the French giants in 2023 but has failed to make a lasting impact at Parc des Princes. He managed just nine goals in his debut campaign and was sent out on loan to Juventus midway through last season.

The 26-year-old has since thrived in Turin and has managed 10 goals in all competitions for the club, including two at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Kolo Muani’s renaissance in Italy has reportedly intrigued Chelsea, with L’Equipe having suggested that he’s a transfer target for the Blues.

“I don’t know anything about Chelsea, I’m trying to focus on the Club World Cup,” Kolo Muani told Tuttosport when quizzed about the rumours. “We’ll see what happens on the market at the end of the competition. If it were only up to me, I’d stay here as I’m really happy at Juventus.”

Randal Kolo Muani, Kenan Yildiz
Kolo Muani (left) has made his mark at Juventus. / IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The France international’s eagerness to sign permanently for Juve serves as a blow to Chelsea’s chances of recruiting him before the 2025–26 season, but the Blues have already strengthened their attacking department.

With Nicolas Jackson already on their books and Liam Delap signing from Ipswich Town earlier this month, Chelsea don’t necessarily need to add another centre-forward to their squad—especially one like Kolo Muani who shares key attributes with their two existing strikers.

Juventus appear to be the front-runners for the former Eintracht Frankfurt star and a PSG exit looks inevitable this summer. Chelsea will have to play catch-up in the race if they want to sign Kolo Muani.

