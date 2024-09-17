Weston McKennie Scores in First Champions League Game of the Season
Juventus and U.S. men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie got himself on the scoresheet on the first matchday of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League season.
Juventus opened its Champions League campaign at home against reigning Eredivisie champion PSV Eindhoven. McKennie got his first start of the season in midfield alongside Manuel Locatelli and Teun Koopmeiners.
Kenan Yıldız, the 19-year-old from Turkey, scored the first goal of the Champions League season with a fantastic finish in the 21st minute. Six minutes later, McKennie found himself in the right place at the right time to double Juventus's lead.
Nicolás González advanced the ball forward into the final third. González tried to find Dusan Vlahovic who was able to redirect the ball to McKennie slotting a ball past goalkeeper Joel Drommel to double Juventus's lead.
McKennie's goal repays the faith from new manager Thiago Motta handing him a start in the Champions League. The USMNT midfielder has completed all 13 of his passes so far, but lost four duels in the first half. He'll have to be stronger in the second 45 if Juventus is to keep a clean sheet and maintain dominance in the midfield.
For USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino, he'll be excited to see one of his midfield leaders off and running in Europe's biggest competition.