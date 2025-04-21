What are Discovery Rights in MLS?
For many leagues around the world, it’s relatively simple to understand how teams acquire players, but that doesn’t quite apply to MLS.
While there are more details to every transaction, the global soccer market often operates on the principle that any club can offer a certain amount of money and a contract term to a player or another club.
In MLS, though, there are several intricacies to acquiring talent, which can be challenging for fans to understand. Among the world of General Allocation Money, Targeted Allocation Money, Designated Players, Allocation Orders, and Generation Adidas, there are Discovery Lists, which have quickly become a key part of MLS roster builds.
Let’s dive into that one.
What are MLS Discovery Lists?
A Discovery List allows an MLS club to obtain the rights to a player should he want to join the league. Clubs first have to add the player to their list and then confirm it with the league office to ensure he is not on other clubs’ lists.
A club can have up to seven players on their list at one time, and they can be added or removed regardless of transfer window status.
While any player who cannot be added to an MLS roster through another roster construction pathway is eligible for Discovery List status, it is usually reserved for foreign stars, young or old, whom a club wants to add should the opportunity arise.
For example, Sporting Kansas City had Cristiano Ronaldo on their list of discoveries during his final days in Europe. When there was slight interest in bringing him to MLS, SKC had the first rights to negotiate with him.
Additionally, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly on Inter Miami CF’s Discovery List, meaning the South Florida club has the first opportunity to bring him to the league.
The lists are often not made public. However, teams can trade for Discovery Rights to a player if the holding club cannot reach a deal – something that would have to happen between Miami and another club, should De Bruyne not sign with the Herons but want to come to MLS.
In 2024, when Marco Reus joined the LA Galaxy, it forced the California club to pay Charlotte FC $400,000, as Charlotte had a first right of refusal due to Reus being on their Discovery List.
Discovery Lists might not be commonplace around the world and seem odd in many respects, but they are one facet of MLS roster-building that is in place to encourage parity. This can often be a frustrating factor for high-spending clubs that would rather dominate the league by outspending their opponents with relatively unlimited flexibility.
For further information on Discovery Lists and MLS roster rules and regulations, the league explains it all here.