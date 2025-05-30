What Are the Lyrics to the Champions League Anthem?
Some songs are forever tied to certain sporting teams and stars.
Take Harry J. and the Allstars' ska anthem "The Liquidator"—instantly recognizable as the tune that accompanies Chelsea FC's entrance at Stamford Bridge. Or Motörhead's "The Game," famously used as the entrance theme for WWE legend Triple H.
But perhaps the most iconic piece of music associated with a specific sporting event is the UEFA Champions League anthem.
Composed in 1992 by English composer Tony Britten, the anthem is adapted from George Frideric Handel’s "Zadok the Priest," originally composed for the coronation of King George II in 1727. It's a powerful, stirring piece of music that evokes grandeur, drama, and the elite nature of European soccer.
You've likely heard it countless times—but do you actually know what’s being said in the Champions League anthem? If not, we’ve got you covered.
What Are the Lyrics of the Champions League Anthem?
The complete UEFA Champions League anthem is just under three minutes long and features two short verses and a powerful chorus. The lyrics are sung in UEFA’s three official languages—English, French, and German.
The most iconic section, without doubt, is the chorus, punctuated by the emphatic exclamations:
"Die Meister! Die Besten! Les grandes équipes! The champions!"
Here’s a transcript of the full lyrics to Britten’s Champions League anthem:
Ce sont les meilleures équipes- "Champions League" by Tony Britten.
Sie sind die allerbesten Mannschaften
The main event
Die Meister
Die Besten
Les grandes équipes
The champions
Une grande réunion
Eine große sportliche Veranstaltung
The main event
Ils sont les meilleurs
Sie sind die Besten
These are the champions
Die Meister
Die Besten
Les grandes équipes
The champions
Iconic Moments Tied to the Anthem
Almost every time the Champions League anthem rings out—played just before kick-off in every match of the competition—it sends shivers down the spines of players, fans in the stadium, and even those watching from home. Its dramatic power is undeniable.
At finals, the anthem is sometimes performed live by world-renowned artists, including opera legend Andrea Bocelli, who appeared ahead of the 2009, 2016, and 2017 showpieces.
One of the most iconic of those moments came in 2009, when Barcelona—led by Lionel Messi—faced off against Manchester United, spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo. As Bocelli’s voice soared through the stadium, the sight of soccer's greatest-ever rivals lining up for the final, with fans roaring around them, created one of the most unforgettable opening ceremonies in Champions League history.
Why the Anthem Has Become a Cultural Symbol
The rise of the Champions League anthem has gone hand in hand with the tournament’s own evolution, helping to cement its status as the pinnacle of club soccer.
In 1992, the European Cup was rebranded as the UEFA Champions League in a sweeping effort to modernize and globalize the competition. Aimed at boosting its exposure and commercial appeal, the rebrand introduced several now-iconic elements—including the anthem, composed by Tony Britten—as part of the transformation.
Since then, the anthem has grown into one of the most recognizable pieces of music in global sport. For many players, hearing it live on the pitch is a lifelong dream realized.
Its list of admirers includes some of the biggest stars the game has ever seen. Gareth Bale once famously admitted he joined Real Madrid in part just to hear the anthem on the pitch.
Cristiano Ronaldo was filmed singing along to it ahead of a Champions League quarter-final clash with Atlético Madrid in 2015, while Lionel Messi also spoke fondly of its emotional pull, telling UEFA: "It's actually pretty nice when you walk out onto the pitch and you listen to it. You then know it’s a different match. It reminds you how special and important this competition is."
Even off the pitch, the anthem has become a cultural touchstone. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland revealed he once used it as his daily alarm clock—a morning reminder of the glory and drama that defines Champions League nights.