When Are the 2025–26 La Liga Fixtures Announced?
Barcelona were unapologetically sublime during 2024–25 as they claimed the domestic treble and will have no qualms over the defense of their La Liga crown next season.
Hansi Flick guided the Catalan giants to glory in his debut campaign at the helm with a little help from the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, with none able to match them across another enthralling term in Spain. But they will face stiff competition for the title in 2025–26 from the new-look Real Madrid, the ever-present Atlético Madrid and any others who dare challenge them.
Making a fast start will be key to clinching silverware for La Liga’s title hopefuls, as will a kind end to the campaign. The fixture list can prove pivotal at both ends of the division but clubs in the Spanish top flight still await announcement of next term’s schedule.
Here’s the latest news on when the 2025–26 La Liga fixtures will be revealed.
When Will the 2025–26 La Liga Fixtures Be Announced?
Unfortunately for those eagerly anticipating the confirmation of next season’s La Liga calendar, there is no official date for the release of the 2025–26 fixtures.
When announcing the start and end dates for the new term on their website, La Liga wrote on June 6: “The dates of the official fixture draws for the 2025–26 seasons of LALIGA EA SPORTS and LALIGA HYPERMOTION will be announced soon.”
What is considered “soon” remains unclear but last season’s fixture list was announced on June 18, 2024.
When Does the New La Liga Season Begin and End?
We do, however, know when the 2025–26 campaign begins and concludes. The opening round of La Liga matches will take place on the weekend of August 17, 2025 and the final set of fixtures will be staged on May 24, 2026.
The winter break will take place after the round of matches on December 21, 2025 and the season will restart on the weekend of January 4, 2026.
There will also be four international breaks during the La Liga season. They will be staged in September, October and November 2025, as well as March 2026—the same as last season.