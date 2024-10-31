When Are the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Playoffs?
The Liga MX Apertura 2024 season is in its home stretch with the race for the direct playoff spots intensifying with only three matchweeks left in the regular season.
With the top teams in Liga MX fighting to dethrone the reigning back-to-back champions, Club América, the drama and intensity of the playoffs will be sky high.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Liga MX Apertura 2024 playoffs.
Liga MX Apertura 2024 Playoffs: Dates
Round
Dates
Play-In Games
Nov. 20-24, 2024
Quarterfinals
Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2024
Semifinals
Dec. 4-8, 2024
Final
Dec. 12-15, 2024
Liga MX Apertura 2024 Playoffs: Qualified Teams
Cruz Azul is the only team that has a direct playoff spot secured after dominating the regular season. Toluca and Tigres currently sit second and third in the standings and have clinched a Play-In birth, but could secure direct playoff qualification this weekend.
Only five points separate Monterrey in third from Atlas in 10th. All the teams in between will be keen on securing the remaining direct playoff spots—awarded to the top six teams—or at the very least avoid dropping out of the top 10, where they could enter the playoffs through the Play-In.
León is on the outside looking in but still has a realistic shot at making the dance. It currently sits 11th, four points behind Atlas with nine points still up for grabs.
Pachuca, Santos, Juárez and Querétaro are the only teams that have been eliminated through matchweek 14.
With the playoff picture becoming clearer, the focus will be on how the final order in the standings will look like before the start of the Liguilla in less than a month's time.