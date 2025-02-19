When Did Jenna Nighswonger Make Her Debut for Arsenal?
U.S. women's national team defender Jenna Nighswonger made the move to England in January, signing a new deal with Women's Super League giants Arsenal.
The 22-year-old spent two seasons in the National Women's Soccer League with NJ/NY Gotham FC, before departing to explore pastures anew. Speaking with Sports Illustrated following the move, Nighswonger admitted that "I've always dreamed of playing in Europe".
The defender has now done exactly that, making her debut for the Gunners in the side's 2-0 victory over London City Lionesses in the Adobe Women's FA Cup. Nighswonger was in the starting lineup for the fifth round tie, plying her trade from the midfield.
Although Nighswonger has transitioned to left-back during her time at Gotham, she originally started her senior career as a central midfielder. Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers praised Nighswonger's versatility, saying "Credit to Jenna for picking that up because it’s not easy come to a new team, new teammates, a new style of play and you have not been playing it in that position for two years."
"She’s been great, she’s been very active with wanting to know the role and play the role the best way," Slegers praised of Nighswonger.
The defender also came off the bench in Arsenal's 5-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League last Sunday, this time playing in her natural left-back position.
Nighswonger will now meet up with her national team teammates ahead of the SheBelieves Cup, where the USWNT will take on Australia, Colombia and Japan in a round-robin tournament at the end of the week.