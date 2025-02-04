Jenna Nighswonger Explains Why She Left NJ/NY Gotham FC
Defender Jenna Nighswonger has opened up about why she cut her contract short at National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side NJ/NY Gotham FC last month, in a move that saw her join Arsenal.
The Gunners, who are in England's Women's Super League (WSL) confirmed the arrival of the 24-year-old last week on the final day of the January transfer window. During her two seasons in New Jersey, Nighswonger made a huge impression and most notably took home the 2023 NWSL Rookie of the Year honor in her debut campaign.
The defender becomes the latest in a string of players who've left the club in recent weeks, including the likes of Crystal Dunn and Lynn Williams, who've since confirmed their arrivals at Paris Saint-German and Seattle Reign, respectively.
When asked by Sports Illustrated what drove her decision to move across the pond, Nighswonger explained: "I really just focus on myself and I have my reasons for leavng Gotham. This great circumstance happened and ths great opportunity [to come to Arsenal]. I love everyone and I think that everyone has a right to pursue their happiness, whether that's at Gotham or wherever.
"I had just finished my second year and was going into my third. I thought it's just good to play in different leagues and gain different experiences.
"Obviously, the NWSL is traditionally very transitional, and I think the WSL is more tactical, you could say, so I think that growing your game in different ways is really important."
Nighswonger has also enjoyed time on the international stage, where she played an integral part in the U.S. women's national team's (USWNT) Olympic gold medal success last summer in Paris.
The silverware win marked the first under head coach Emma Hayes, who'd seen huge success managing WSL side Chelsea for 12 years. Nighswonger will be joined by USWNT teammate Naomi Girma for the remainder of the season in England, who also confirmed her arrival at league toppers Chelsea during the transfer window.
However, Arsenal's newest recruit was quick to explain that Hayes played a minimal part in swaying her decision to move to the WSL.
"With Emma Hayes, honestly she was like go wherever you're going to be happy," said Nighswonger. "Whether that's in the NWSL, the WSL, or in another country. She is happy if I'm happy, and I am happy here. She didn't push us."
Instead, the 24-year-old leant on Emily Fox, her teammate on the national stage and also one of Arsenal's regular starting defenders. "I look up to her a lot," she told Sports lIustrated.
"She is obviously such a great player and a great person. To have her say it's a great club, I know I can trust that".
When looking ahead at how she hopes to develop as a player, Nighswonger credited the influence of Ali Krieger's during her time at Gotham. "She took me under her wing" she said.
"I think that playing next to people like Ali [Krieger] has helped me in many ways. I think as I get older, I'd love to do that and help people around me in any way that I can.
"Sometimes I get really emotional and into the heat of the game and stuff like that. So having someone to balance me out, like be my yin-yang, was so nice. I learned so much."