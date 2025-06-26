When Did Lionel Messi Start Playing Soccer?
"Rome wasn’t built in a day," so they say—and that was certainly the case with Lionel Messi.
Now widely regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time, Messi’s road to superstardom has been long and, at times, incredibly challenging.
In this article, we take a look at the Argentine’s journey—from a young boy in Rosario to the global icon he is today.
When Did Lionel Messi First Start Playing Soccer?
Lionel Messi was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. He began playing soccer at just four years old, joining his first club, Grandoli, where he was coached by his father, Jorge Messi.
At the age of seven, he joined the youth academy of Newell’s Old Boys, a professional club in Rosario. There, he became part of the legendary "La Máquina del '87"—a youth team named after their birth year that dominated Argentine youth football.
During his time at Newell’s, Messi reportedly scored nearly 500 goals, showcasing his prodigious talent long before making his pivotal move to FC Barcelona in 2000.
Messi signed his first-ever Barcelona contract on a napkin during a meeting with the club's director, Charly Rexach. In 2024, that napkin was sold at auction for nearly $1 million.
Messi’s First Game for Barcelona: A Historic Debut
Lionel Messi made his first appearance for Barcelona’s first team at just 16 years, four months, and 23 days old, coming on in the 75th minute of a friendly match against José Mourinho’s Porto on November 16, 2003.
“It seemed as if he had been playing with us all his life,” recalled then-assistant coach Henk ten Cate, reflecting on Messi’s impressive debut.
Despite the promising start, Messi had to wait a bit longer for his official professional debut. After gaining valuable experience with Barcelona’s C and B teams, he made his competitive debut on October 16, 2004, at age 17, in a La Liga match against Espanyol.
On May 1, 2005, Messi scored his first senior goal for Barcelona in a game against Albacete, becoming the youngest goal scorer in the club’s history at the time (17 years, 10 months, and 7 days). The goal was assisted by Ronaldinho, symbolizing the beginning of an extraordinary career, and relationship between the two players.
Messi’s Battle with Growth Hormone Deficiency
Messi's story could have turned out very differently due to a growth hormone deficiency (GHD)—a condition that severely affects physical development if left untreated.
Diagnosed at the age of 10, Messi began treatment a year later while playing for Newell's Old Boys. However, the costly hormone therapy—which involved daily injections—became financially unsustainable for his family. It was ultimately Barcelona that stepped in to fund the treatment, a commitment sealed with the contract he signed on a napkin.
At the time of his diagnosis, Messi stood just 4'2". Today, he is 5'7".
Speaking about the experience, Messi told América TV, via Mail Online: "I injected my legs once every night. I started at 12 years old. It was not something that left an impression on me."
He added: "At first my parents gave me the injections from when I was eight years old until I learnt. It was a small needle. It did not hurt, it was something routine for me that I had to do and I did it with normality."
What could have been a career-ending obstacle instead became one of the defining chapters in Messi’s rise—a testament to his resilience and the support that helped shape the greatest player of his generation.
Lionel Messi Retirement Rumors
Now in his late thirties, Lionel Messi is still going strong—currently representing Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. Since joining the club, he has helped them win the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, continuing to add silverware to his already glittering career.
Fortunately for soccer fans around the world—and unfortunately for defenders—as of summer 2025, Messi has not announced his retirement, nor has he given any specific timeline for when he plans to walk away from the game.
That said, he’s not oblivious to the fact that the end is near.
“The end is near,” Messi admitted during an event where he was recognized as the most decorated player of all time by Spanish outlet MARCA. “I'm enjoying and valuing every moment to the maximum. Thanks to God, I can say I've fulfilled every dream I ever had."
Following Inter Miami’s victory over FC Porto at the 2025 Club World Cup, he elaborated further: “I'm conscious that I'm playing my final matches and I'm enjoying them to the maximum. I'm sure that you're watching my final moments in soccer's elite."
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, many believe the tournament could be his final swan song on the world stage.
However, even Messi isn’t ready to confirm that just yet.
“I think about it and wait and see, but I don’t want to set that goal either. I’ll take it day by day and see how I feel physically above all else, and be honest with myself too,” he said.
Whenever that moment comes, the world will pause—not just to say goodbye to a player, but to celebrate the legacy of one of the greatest athletes of all time.