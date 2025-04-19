Lionel Messi Drops Surprising 2026 FIFA World Cup Bombshell
When the final whistle blew in Qatar, Lionel Messi fell to his knees in a state of catharsis. It took a penalty shootout against France, but he had finally led Argentina to a FIFA World Cup title, one of the few trophies he’d not won through his career.
While Argentina qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will have a chance to defend their title in North America, they might have to do so without Messi. The Inter Miami forward is unsure whether he’ll join La Albiceleste for the tournament.
After winning in Qatar, Messi said the tournament would be his last World Cup. However, after thriving with Inter Miami and helping Argentina win the 2024 Copa América, many expected him to be on Argentina’s squad for 2026.
By the time the group stage kicks off for the competition held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Messi will be 39 years old and likely on a short-term contract extension with Miami in MLS. Currently, his MLS deal is set to expire at the end of 2025.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
“The truth is that when you start thinking about it, it’s a long time away but at the same time it’s going to pass quickly, no?,” Messi told Simplemente Futbol when asked about his plans for the World Cup.
“For me this year is going to be important, to be able to play with continuity, to feel good. Last year I joined up for preseason and started a couple of games, then had to miss a few games through injuries or not feeling 100%. This time preseason has been good, I’ve started well and I feel good.”
Among the games Messi had to miss in 2025 were Argentina’s March 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, where they punched their ticket to the 2026 tournament. Yet, he’s had a standout season with Inter Miami, recording three goals and two assists in six MLS matches while also helping them to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.
“It’s a long season. It’s started now and runs through December without a break in June. On top of that, we have the Club World Cup in June as well, another competition. There are lots of games,” he added.
“I think about it and wait and see, but I don’t want to set that goal either. I’ll take it day by day and see how I feel physically above all else, and be honest with myself too.”
Messi has scored 112 goals in 191 appearances for Argentina and is still able to play at a level that would benefit the Argentina squad, a team he’d have a place on for as long as he wants.
His Miami and former FC Barcelona teammate, Luis Suárez was asked Messi about the World Cup and added, “No, no, no, I don't ask him either ... I know what he is like and I don't ask him anything regarding that. Time will tell."
The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026.