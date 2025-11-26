When Does MLS Free Agency Start?
The start of Major League Soccer free agency is rapidly approaching.
Offseason planning has already begun for the vast majority of MLS clubs who are already eliminated from playoff contention. With the full 2026 regular season schedule already announced, teams are now hard at work making roster decisions that could be pivotal for success next year.
Just four days after the 2025 MLS Cup final, the chaos that is MLS free agency starts on Dec. 10. Prior to that, every team must make key decisions regarding their current roster. In any case, plenty of player movement is expected to occur between the start of free agency and the end of the year.
Here are key dates you must know to be ready for the start of the MLS free agency madness.
MLS Free Agency: Key Dates
Wednesday, Nov. 24
- Every team that isn’t competing in the conference finals must exercise their option deals on players that have pending options in their contracts. Clubs must submit their decisions to the league office by this deadline. Players whose options aren’t exercised will become free agents. Teams still alive in the playoffs must submit their option decisions a day after their seasons come to an end.
Wednesday Dec. 10
- Free agency officially begins at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). Required designation will be made official the day prior. Every team will be able to negotiate and sign available players during this period and there’s no limit to the amount of players they can acquire. Players who are out of a contract or had their options declined, and are at least 24-years-old with four years of MLS service, will be available in free agency.
Plenty of movement is expected to happen as teams have until the start of the 2026 season to bolster their rosters. The MLS Players Association unveiled a list of players that are eligible for free agency, one that includes a number of intriguing talents.
Although the MLS season might be nearing its end, the offseason should keep fans of the league engaged as focus turns to 2026.