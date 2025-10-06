When Does the MLS Regular Season End?
Major League Soccer fans have Decision Day circled on their calendars, the final matchday of the regular season on Oct. 18 when playoff spots are locked in, matchups are decided and the real action begins.
While the postseason picture isn’t completely clear yet, every playoff spot in the Eastern Conference has already been clinched heading into the final few weeks of the season. Meanwhile, the race for the final seeds in the Western Conference remains feisty.
All of it leads to the final MLS regular season matchday on Oct. 18, when each team will play their 34th and final match of the regular season.
Decision Day, the final day of the regular season, will see nearly every team in their respective conference play simultaneously, ensuring that clubs do not rely on other scores for their final placement and competitive integrity is maintained. Eastern Conference games will start at 6 p.m. ET, and Western Conference matches will begin at 9 p.m. ET.
Each match will be within the conference, except for New York City FC hosting the Seattle Sounders in the only crossover match, which will take place simultaneously with the Eastern Conference games.
When Are the MLS Cup Playoffs?
Following the conclusion of the 2025 MLS regular season, the top nine teams in each conference will advance to the playoffs, which commence on Oct. 22 with the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds in each conference competing in Wild Card matches.
Afterwards, the full bracket begins with the first round, a best-of-three series from Oct. 24 to Nov. 9, before two single knockout rounds hosted by the highest remaining seeds, leading to MLS Cup on Dec. 6, also hosted by the highest seed in the Supporters’ Shield standings.
Fans can tune in to the remainder of the regular season, as well as the entire MLS Cup Playoffs, with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.