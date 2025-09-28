Destiny Controlled: Philadelphia Union Hold Key to Supporters’ Shield After Crushing D.C. United
The Philadelphia Union will control their own destiny heading into the final two games of the season, after thrashing D.C. United 6–0 on Saturday night at Audi Field.
Just two weeks after falling 7–0 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the Supporters’ Shield leaders put forth a dominant performance of their own, saving most of their goal differential and extending their lead atop the MLS league and Eastern Conference tables to five points.
With the victory, they also hold control of the Supporters’ Shield race as MLS enters its final stretch, getting a boost from Inter Miami and Vancouver each dropping points in their respective draws against Toronto FC and Seattle Sounders FC.
“I know what it felt like a couple of weeks ago [losing 7–0], and we’re not going to over-inflate and over-evaluate this. The guys put out a massive performance tonight,” said head coach Bradley Carnell, who fielded his 27th different starting lineup of the 2025 regular season.
“Right now, my mind is not even on the results. It’s not even on the three points, and it’s not even reflected in the other results. It’s on the status and the health of the team, and that’s first and foremost, but I’m really proud of the guys for a big week that we put in.”
Leading goalscorer Tai Baribo was suspended for the match. Still, his absence was no issue for the Union, as the trio of Mikael Uhre, Milan Iloski, and Bruno Damiani led the way with a goal each and midfielder Indiana Vassilev netted the other two for his fourth career brace.
Uhre, however, was left out of the starting lineup, but came into the match in the 13th minute as a replacement for USMNT midfielder Quinn Sullivan, whose day was cut short due to an injury.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Andre Blake made four stops in his second straight clean sheet after coming off injury, and relieving the youngster Andrew Rick from starting duties, with the 19-year-old having faltered against some of the league’s stronger teams.
The victory was the Union’s most significant margin of 2025, and also established the club as the first team in league history to score at least five goals on the road against a single opponent on three different regular-season occasions.
Milan Iloski Hits High Gear
Gaining attacking contributions from across the team is what shines most heading into the final matches against New York City FC and Charlotte FC, with depth often being the key to prolonged MLS Cup Playoff runs. In particular, seeing Iloski score 12 goals on the season and return to the form he showed with San Diego FC earlier in the year is a critical step.
“Milan has just come in and filled a gap quite spectacularly. He had good goal contributions at San Diego FC, and I think he’s just hit the ground running in a system like ours, which he really enjoys,” added Carnell.
“He loves the chemistry with the other guys, and I thought some of the good intricate play, whether it was through the buildup or through the transition moments, was pretty fun to watch.”
With Iloski and others hitting form, the Union have control of the rest of the season and likely only need to hold off pressure from FC Cincinnati, as they hope to secure the club’s second Supporters’ Shield, before aiming for a first MLS Cup title.