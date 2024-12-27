When Does the Liga MX Clausura 2025 Season Start?
The schedule for the Liga MX Clausura 2025 season has been revealed as teams in Mexico's top flight prepare for the opening campaign of the new year.
The Clausura 2025 campaign begins on Friday, Jan. 10. That gives Club América and Monterrey, the two teams that played in the Apertura 2024 final, four weeks to prepare the new season.
Teams that didn't make the Apertura 2024 playoffs have been out of action since before the November international break that began on Nov. 11, so those teams will have had two months to prepare.
Many teams, especially those that went deep in the Apertura playoffs, will likely utilize the first weeks of the Clausura as pre-season. América's president, Santiago Baños, already said that the reigning, back-to-back-to-back champions will play the first couple of weeks of the new season with the U-23 squad, given that the first team won't report back from vacation until Jan. 6.
Transfers are also likely to continue happening well into the start of the season until January ends, meaning teams won't likely be at full strength until some point in February.
The Clausura 2025 regular season will span the first four months of the calendar year, with the bulk of the playoffs happening in May. There will be three midweek Matchweeks: 4, 9 and 16.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIGA MX WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Liga MX Clausura 2025 Key Dates
- Clausura 2025 Start: Jan. 10
- End of Clausura 2025 Regular Season: Sunday, Apr. 20
- Start of Play-In Series: April 26 or 27
- Clausura 2025 Quarterfinals: May 7-11
- Clausura 2025 Semifinals: May 14-18
- Clausura 2025 Final: May 22-25