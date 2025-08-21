When Does the MLS Secondary Transfer Window Shut?
The clock is ticking down to the end of the Secondary Transfer Window in MLS.
Nearly one month ago, the second transfer window of the 2025 MLS season opened, giving clubs the opportunity to bolster their squads ahead of the MLS Cup playoffs. There was no shortage of big moves made, with Son Heung-min’s record-breaking transfer to LAFC taking center stage.
Rodrigo De Paul also made the move from Atlético Madrid to Inter Miami and has made an immediate impact with the Herons. Thomas Müller, meanwhile, joined the Vancouver Whitecaps as the Western Conference outfit aims to make a push for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.
There is still time for more incoming and outgoing moves across the league, but clubs only have until the Secondary Transfer Window closes.
When Does the MLS Transfer Window Shut?
The Secondary Transfer Window shuts on Thursday, Aug. 21. Teams now have less than 24 hours to make any last-minute moves before Deadline Day comes to an end.
Technically the window is open until 1 a.m. ET, though, which means the deadline spills over into Friday, Aug. 22 for Eastern Conference sides.
Teams conducting business on the West Coast will have to make their final decisions by 10 p.m. PT on Thursday.
When Is the MLS Roster Freeze Date?
MLS rosters lock in on Friday, Sept. 12. The deadline comes five weeks before Decision Day on Saturday, Oct. 18.
The good news for MLS sides is they can still sign free agents between the Secondary Transfer Window and the Roster Freeze date. The players just need to be under contract with their new club before rosters are finalized.
Come Sept. 12, though, no roster changes can be made until after the MLS Cup, barring extreme circumstances.