When is the 2024-25 Copa Del Rey Semifinals Draw?
Only four teams remain in the 2024-25 Copa Del Rey, including the top three candidate in the La Liga title race, setting up exciting fixtures in the semifinals.
Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid became the first semifinalist after making light work of Getafe, defeating them 5–0 led by a brace from Giuliano Simeone. Los Rojiblancos will hope to make the final for the first time since they last hoisted the trophy back in 2013.
Real Madrid had a much harder time during their quarterfinal tie against Leganés. After going up 2-0, Carlo Ancelotti's men lost their two goal advantage and it looked like extra time was all but guaranteed. 20-year-old Gonzalo García avoided it, though, becoming Los Blancos' hero of the night with his 93rd minute winner. Real Madrid are in the semifinals for only the third time in the last 10 years, in the hunt for their 21st Copa Del Rey trophy.
Two first half goals were enough for Real Sociedad to cruise past Osasuna and become the third semifinalist. The 2020 champions are underdogs going into the semifinals, but are still a threat to win their fourth Copa Del Rey trophy in club history.
The winningest team in Copa Del Rey history, Barcelona, secured the final spot in the semifinals. Highlighted by a Ferran Torres hat-trick, Hansi Flick's side destroyed Valencia for the second time in less than two weeks. The Blaugrana are firing on all cylinders in their quest to win the competition for a 32nd time.
When is the Copa Del Rey Semifinals Draw?
The Copa Del Rey semifinals draw will be on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the offices of the Spanish Soccer Federation. The draw will take place at 1 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET).
Unlike in previous rounds, the semifinal fixtures will be two-legged, with considerable time between the two. The first legs are scheduled to take place on Feb. 25-26, with the second legs happening on April 1-2.
The Copa Del Rey final will be played on Saturday, April 26, at the Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla.