When Is the 2024–25 FA Cup Fifth Round Draw?
The 16 remaining teams in the FA Cup will find out their opponents for the next round during the FA Cup fifth round draw.
As the second half of the 2024–25 season unfolds, only the best teams are still remaining in multiple competitions. For some sides, like Liverpool, they must balance the Premier League, the Champions League, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.
Once the FA Cup fourth round is done and dusted, 16 teams will have come out victorious this weekend and punched their tickets to the fifth round. They will not learn who they play, though, until the conclusion of the FA Cup fifth round draw.
The 2024–25 FA Cup fifth round draw is on Monday, Feb. 10, at 2:10 ET. The draw will unfold on BBC's "The One Show."
Kelly Somers will present the draw and former Arsenal players Alex Scott and Theo Walcott will draw the balls to determine the matchups.
Those who do not have access to "The One Show" can watch the draw on the FA Cup's social media accounts on X, Instagram and Facebook.
When Is the 2024–25 FA Cup Fifth Round?
The 2024–25 FA Cup fifth round kicks off on Saturday, Mar. 1. The 16 remaining teams will face off across the weekend as they battle for a spot in the FA Cup quarterfinals.
The FA Cup quarterfinals will then unfold on the weekend of Saturday, Mar. 29.