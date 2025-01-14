When Is the Rescheduled Merseyside Derby Taking Place?
The last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park finally has a rescheduled date after the Premier League clash was postponed earlier in the season.
No matter where Liverpool or Everton are in the Premier League standings, the Merseyside derby is always a must-see rivalry match, especially this year. The two clubs will play one another at Goodison Park for the last time before the Toffees move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the 2025–26 season.
The fixture was supposed to unfold on Dec. 7, 2024, but it was postponed due to severe weather conditions from Storm Darragh. Local authorities deemed the strong winds and torrential rain too dangerous for both the players and the fans to keep the match as scheduled.
Now, a month later, the Premier League finally confirmed a new date for the match.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
When Is the Rescheduled Merseyside Derby Taking Place?
The rescheduled Merseyside derby kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Both Liverpool and Everton will finally play their game in hand during the second week of February.
The Premier League clash comes during the week of the Champions League knockout phase play-offs. As long as Liverpool stay within the top eight of the Champions League league phase standings, they will automatically qualify for the round of 16 and avoid the play-offs.
With two games left to play, the Reds are the only team in the UCL with a perfect record in the league phase and sit atop the table with 18 points. It would take a major collapse from Arne Slot's men to drop out of the top eight and therefore have to participate in the play-offs, creating a scheduling conflict with the Merseyside derby.
David Moyes' squad, meanwhile, does not have to worry about European competitions getting in the way of the rescheduled derby. The match does come just four days after Everton's FA Cup bout against Bournemouth, though, giving a struggling Toffees side two big challenges in a row.