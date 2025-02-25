SI

When is the SheBelieves Cup 2025 Final?

The U.S. Women's National Team will take on Japan on the final day of the SheBelieves Cup

The USA will take on Japan in the SheBelieves Cup final
The USA will take on Japan in the SheBelieves Cup final / Icon Sportswire / IMAGO

The SheBelieves Cup heads into its final day with the U.S. women's national team facing Japan for the title.

Japan's consecutive victories against Australia and Colombia have shot them up to first place in the SheBelieves standings, currently holding a superior goal difference over the USA. This means that a draw would be enough for Japan to win the competition.

As for the U.S., Emma Hayes's experimental campaign has been highly promising, with several young stars showcasing their exciting potential for the national team. The team's narrow win over Australia was more dominant than the score suggests, as the U.S. controlled the tempo with composure.

The Americans will need to turn up the temperature if they are to claim victory over this clinical Japanese side on the final day of the 2025 She Believes Cup.

When is the SheBelieves Cup Final?

The SheBelieves Cup final is set to take place at 10:30pm ET on Wednesday Feb. 26 at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium.

Where to Watch the SheBelieves Cup Final

Fans in the U.S can watch the SheBelieves Cup final live on TBS and Max in English, and Universo and Peacock in Spanish.

SheBelieves Cup Winners History

The USA will be competing for a sixth-consecutive SheBelieves Cup final as the team take on Japan this Wednesday. England are the last nation to win it since the USA's period of dominance, taking home the title in 2019.

Season

Winner

2024

USA

2023

USA

2022

USA

2021

USA

2020

USA

2019

England

2018

USA

2017

France

2016

USA

