When is the SheBelieves Cup 2025 Final?
The SheBelieves Cup heads into its final day with the U.S. women's national team facing Japan for the title.
Japan's consecutive victories against Australia and Colombia have shot them up to first place in the SheBelieves standings, currently holding a superior goal difference over the USA. This means that a draw would be enough for Japan to win the competition.
As for the U.S., Emma Hayes's experimental campaign has been highly promising, with several young stars showcasing their exciting potential for the national team. The team's narrow win over Australia was more dominant than the score suggests, as the U.S. controlled the tempo with composure.
The Americans will need to turn up the temperature if they are to claim victory over this clinical Japanese side on the final day of the 2025 She Believes Cup.
When is the SheBelieves Cup Final?
The SheBelieves Cup final is set to take place at 10:30pm ET on Wednesday Feb. 26 at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium.
Where to Watch the SheBelieves Cup Final
Fans in the U.S can watch the SheBelieves Cup final live on TBS and Max in English, and Universo and Peacock in Spanish.
SheBelieves Cup Winners History
The USA will be competing for a sixth-consecutive SheBelieves Cup final as the team take on Japan this Wednesday. England are the last nation to win it since the USA's period of dominance, taking home the title in 2019.
Season
Winner
2024
USA
2023
USA
2022
USA
2021
USA
2020
USA
2019
England
2018
USA
2017
France
2016
USA