Which Player Has The Most Champions League Titles?

Discover which players have won Europe's most illustrious club tournament the most times.

Barnaby Lane

Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo. / ActionPictures/IMAGO

In European soccer, getting your hands on the UEFA Champions League title is the pinnacle of any player's career.

But once you've done that, where do you go from there? We'll tell you: Win it again.

Throughout the history of Europe’s elite competition, countless players have lifted the trophy twice, even three times.

Some, however, have gone even further—claiming it four, five, or more times, forever etching their names into soccer history and securing legendary status among the game's greats.

So which players have won the most Champions League titles?

Who Has Won the Most Champions League Titles as a Player?

Real Madrid is the current Champions League holder.
Dani Carvajal has won six Champions League titles / Insidefoto/IMAGO

In the history of the Champions League—originally known as the European Cup from its inception in 1955 until 1992—only five players have lifted the trophy six times.

The first to achieve this remarkable feat was Spanish midfielder Paco Gento, who won it five times in a row with Real Madrid between 1956 and 1960, and again in 1966.

Three others—Luka Modrić, Dani Carvajal, and Nacho Fernández—matched Gento's record, winning six titles with Real Madrid in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, and 2024.

The fifth member of this elite group is the now-retired Toni Kroos, who won five of his six Champions League titles with Real Madrid, alongside Modrić and co., after securing his first with Bayern Munich in 2013.

Close behind them are 15 players—including Cristiano Ronaldo—who have lifted the trophy five times, while 14 others, including Lionel Messi, have done so on four occasions.

Here’s a complete list of the players with the most Champions League titles.

Champions League Titles

Players

6

Paco Gento (Real Madrid), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho Fernández (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich, Real Madrid)

5

Juan Alonso (Real Madrid), Rafael Lesmes (Real Madrid), Marquitos (Real Madrid), Héctor Rial (Real Madrid), Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid), José María Zárraga (Real Madrid), Alessandro Costacurta (AC Milan), Paolo Maldini (AC Milan), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Karim Benzema ((Real Madrid), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid)

4

Joseíto (Real Madrid), Enrique Mateos (Real Madrid), Juan Santisteban (Real Madrid), José Santamaría (Real Madrid), Phil Neal (Liverpool), Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan), Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Xavi (Barcelona), Gerard Piqué (Manchester United, Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovačić (Real Madrid, Chelsea), David Alaba (Bayern Munich, Real Madrid)

Who Has Won the Most Champions League Titles as a Manager?

Carlo Ancelotti.
Carlo Ancelotti. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just as there have been players who've won multiple Champions League titles, several managers have also lifted the trophy more than once.

Leading the pack by a clear margin is Carlo Ancelotti, the most successful manager in the competition’s history, with five titles—two with AC Milan and three with Real Madrid.

Behind him are three managers who have each won the Champions League three times: Pep Guardiola, Bob Paisley, and Zinedine Zidane. In addition, 16 other managers have claimed the trophy twice.

Here’s a complete list of every manager who has won the Champions League more than once.

Champions League Titles

Manager

Team(s)

5

Carlo Ancelotti

AC Milan (2003, 2007), Real Madrid (2014, 2022, 2024)

3

Bob Paisley

Liverpool (1977, 1978, 1981)

3

Pep Guardiola

Barcelona (2009, 2011), Manchester City (2023)

3

Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid (2016, 2017, 2018)

2

Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United (1999, 2008)

2

Arrigo Sacchi

AC Milan (1989, 1990)

2

Bella Guttmann

Benfica (1961, 1962)

2

Brian Clough

Nottingham Forest (1979, 1980)

2

Dettmar Cramer

Bayern Munich (1975, 1976)

2

Ernst Happel

Feyenoord (1970), Hamburg (1983)

2

Helenio Herrera

Inter Milan (1964, 1965)

2

Jose Mourinho

Porto (2004), Inter Milan (2010)

2

Jose Villalonga

Real Madrid (1956, 1957)

2

Jupp Heynckes

Real Madrid (1998), Bayern Munich (2013)

2

Luis Carniglia

Real Madrid (1958, 1959)

2

Miguel Munoz

Real Madrid (1960, 1966)

2

Nereo Rocco

AC Milan (1963, 1969)

2

Ottmar Hitzfeld

Borussia Dortmund (1997), Bayern Munich (2001)

2

Stefan Kovacs

Ajax (1972, 1973)

2

Vicente del Bosque

Real Madrid (2000, 2002)

Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

