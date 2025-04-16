Which Player Has The Most Champions League Titles?
In European soccer, getting your hands on the UEFA Champions League title is the pinnacle of any player's career.
But once you've done that, where do you go from there? We'll tell you: Win it again.
Throughout the history of Europe’s elite competition, countless players have lifted the trophy twice, even three times.
Some, however, have gone even further—claiming it four, five, or more times, forever etching their names into soccer history and securing legendary status among the game's greats.
So which players have won the most Champions League titles?
Who Has Won the Most Champions League Titles as a Player?
In the history of the Champions League—originally known as the European Cup from its inception in 1955 until 1992—only five players have lifted the trophy six times.
The first to achieve this remarkable feat was Spanish midfielder Paco Gento, who won it five times in a row with Real Madrid between 1956 and 1960, and again in 1966.
Three others—Luka Modrić, Dani Carvajal, and Nacho Fernández—matched Gento's record, winning six titles with Real Madrid in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, and 2024.
The fifth member of this elite group is the now-retired Toni Kroos, who won five of his six Champions League titles with Real Madrid, alongside Modrić and co., after securing his first with Bayern Munich in 2013.
Close behind them are 15 players—including Cristiano Ronaldo—who have lifted the trophy five times, while 14 others, including Lionel Messi, have done so on four occasions.
Here’s a complete list of the players with the most Champions League titles.
Champions League Titles
Players
6
Paco Gento (Real Madrid), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho Fernández (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich, Real Madrid)
5
Juan Alonso (Real Madrid), Rafael Lesmes (Real Madrid), Marquitos (Real Madrid), Héctor Rial (Real Madrid), Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid), José María Zárraga (Real Madrid), Alessandro Costacurta (AC Milan), Paolo Maldini (AC Milan), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Karim Benzema ((Real Madrid), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid)
4
Joseíto (Real Madrid), Enrique Mateos (Real Madrid), Juan Santisteban (Real Madrid), José Santamaría (Real Madrid), Phil Neal (Liverpool), Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan), Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Xavi (Barcelona), Gerard Piqué (Manchester United, Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovačić (Real Madrid, Chelsea), David Alaba (Bayern Munich, Real Madrid)
Who Has Won the Most Champions League Titles as a Manager?
Just as there have been players who've won multiple Champions League titles, several managers have also lifted the trophy more than once.
Leading the pack by a clear margin is Carlo Ancelotti, the most successful manager in the competition’s history, with five titles—two with AC Milan and three with Real Madrid.
Behind him are three managers who have each won the Champions League three times: Pep Guardiola, Bob Paisley, and Zinedine Zidane. In addition, 16 other managers have claimed the trophy twice.
Here’s a complete list of every manager who has won the Champions League more than once.
Champions League Titles
Manager
Team(s)
5
Carlo Ancelotti
AC Milan (2003, 2007), Real Madrid (2014, 2022, 2024)
3
Bob Paisley
Liverpool (1977, 1978, 1981)
3
Pep Guardiola
Barcelona (2009, 2011), Manchester City (2023)
3
Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid (2016, 2017, 2018)
2
Sir Alex Ferguson
Manchester United (1999, 2008)
2
Arrigo Sacchi
AC Milan (1989, 1990)
2
Bella Guttmann
Benfica (1961, 1962)
2
Brian Clough
Nottingham Forest (1979, 1980)
2
Dettmar Cramer
Bayern Munich (1975, 1976)
2
Ernst Happel
Feyenoord (1970), Hamburg (1983)
2
Helenio Herrera
Inter Milan (1964, 1965)
2
Jose Mourinho
Porto (2004), Inter Milan (2010)
2
Jose Villalonga
Real Madrid (1956, 1957)
2
Jupp Heynckes
Real Madrid (1998), Bayern Munich (2013)
2
Luis Carniglia
Real Madrid (1958, 1959)
2
Miguel Munoz
Real Madrid (1960, 1966)
2
Nereo Rocco
AC Milan (1963, 1969)
2
Ottmar Hitzfeld
Borussia Dortmund (1997), Bayern Munich (2001)
2
Stefan Kovacs
Ajax (1972, 1973)
2
Vicente del Bosque
Real Madrid (2000, 2002)