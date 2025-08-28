Who Are Chelsea Playing in 2025-26 Champions League?
Chelsea are back in the big time and now know their eight league phase opponents for the 2025–26 Champions League.
The Blues have been missing from Europe’s premier competition for the last two seasons but still secured major silverware on the continent in 2024–25 as they clinched the Conference League.
However, the two-time Champions League winners, who most recently triumphed in 2020–21, will be eager for an ever bigger prize come the end of this season to add to the FIFA Club World Cup trophy they secured over the summer.
Here are Chelsea’s upcoming Champions League league phase opponents for the 2025–26 season.
Full List of Chelsea’s Champions League 2025–26 League Phase Opponents
Club
Country
Pot
Barcelona (H)
Spain
1
Bayern Munich (A)
Germany
1
Benfica (H)
Portugal
2
Atalanta (A)
Italy
2
Ajax (H)
Netherlands
3
Napoli (A)
Italy
3
Pafos (H)
Cyprus
4
Qarabağ (A)
Azerbaijan
4
Chelsea will have a repeat of the 2011–12 Champions League final, which they won on penalties, when they visit Bayern Munich. The Blues will also take on Barcelona, who they beat in that season’s semi-final, from Pot 1, with that fixture coming at Stamford Bridge.
From Pot 2, Chelsea have been drawn against Portugal’s Benfica, who they triumphed over at the Club World Cup, and Atalanta—the 2023–24 Europa League winners.
Serie A champions Napoli are tough opponents for Chelsea from Pot 3, as are Dutch side Ajax. The Blues have been more fortunate with Pot 4, hosting Cypriot debutants Pafos and visiting Azerbaijani side Qarabağ.
2025–26 Champions League: Full League Phase Schedule
Matchday
Date
Matchday 1
September 16-18, 2025
Matchday 2
September 30-October 1, 2025
Matchday 3
October 21-22, 2025
Matchday 4
November 4-5, 2025
Matchday 5
November 25-26, 2025
Matchday 6
December 9-10, 2025
Matchday 7
January 20-21, 2026
Matchday 8
January 28, 2026